The Arkansas Small Business and Technology Development Center at Arkansas State University will be hosting a “Start Your Small Business Now” workshop Jan. 25, from noon-2 p.m. at the Newport Area Chamber of Commerce.
Attendees will learn the basics of starting a business in Arkansas and what to expect along the way.
Lunch will be provided and is sponsored by the Newport Chamber of Commerce and the Newport Economic Development Commission.
The ASBTDC provides one-to-one confidential guidance to business owners and entrepreneurs. Primary areas of assistance include business planning, financial analysis, market research, loan packaging, growth and expansion, marketing, and profitability.
This workshop is free thanks to mission co-sponsors FNBC, East Arkansas Planning & Development District, Northeast Arkansas Regional Intermodal Authority, First Security Bank, First Community Bank, The Solutions Group and Simmons Bank.
