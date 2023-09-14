WRH to expand Oncology and Infusion Center through capital campaign

This is an artist’s rendering of the expansion of the White River Health Oncology and Infusion Center, which will include 5,000 square feet of new construction and renovation.

 Courtesy photo

BATESVILLE — Gary Paxson, White River Health (WRH) President and CEO, has announced a $2 million capital campaign with a lead gift by First Community Bank benefiting the WRH Oncology and Infusion Center. Plans include adding 5,000 square feet of new construction and renovation of the current 2,000 square foot Oncology Clinic and Infusion Center. The project allows patients to receive life-saving cancer care locally.

The Infusion Center expansion addresses the critical need for more treatment space, privacy for patients and families, nutritional support, upgrades to the oncology pharmacy, and nurse workspace. The project also includes a covered entrance to the facility in the event of inclement weather, an expanded waiting room, and healing garden and patio that will provide a beautiful view and healing environment for patients and loved ones during their treatment journey.

