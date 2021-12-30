WRMC orthopaedic surgeons reach 1,000th joint replacement

BATESVILLE — White River Medical Center (WRMC) Orthopaedic Surgeons recently completed the 1,000th joint replacement surgery using Stryker’s Mako robotic-arm assisted joint replacement system at WRMC.
WRMC is one of only three hospitals in the state to achieve this milestone. The Mako™ system transforms partial and total knee and total hip replacement surgery. Many patients experience a shorter hospital stay, less pain, and a quicker return to normal activities.
Mako-trained Orthopaedic Surgeons J.D. Allen, MD; Jeffery Angel, MD; Dylan Carpenter, MD; and Wes Greer, MD, along with the WRMC surgical team, use the highly advanced robotic technology to provide each patient with a precise surgical plan based on their specific diagnosis and anatomy. Partial and total joint replacements are used to relieve pain and restore mobility for patients suffering from osteoarthritis, and other degenerative joint diseases.
WRMC was the first hospital in North Central Arkansas to offer robotic-arm assisted total knee and partial knee replacements and the first hospital in Arkansas to offer total hip replacements with Stryker’s Mako System.
“This is more than just a milestone,” said Mr. Paxson. “This number represents 1,000 lives with less pain and greater mobility because of this technology. We are proud of our Orthopaedic providers and their dedication to using innovative technology to improve the lives of their patients.”
In addition to Batesville, MAKO procedures for total and partial knees are also done in Mountain View at Stone County Medical Center (SCMC) by John Akins, MD and Charles Varela, MD. For more information on the Mako Robotic Joint Replacement technology at WRMC, call (870) 793-2371. For more information on the Mako Robotic Joint Replacement technology at SCMC, call (870) 269-8300.
WRMC is a 224-bed regional referral center and the flagship facility of White River Health System. (WRHS) is a not-for-profit healthcare system serving residents throughout North Central Arkansas. The system includes hospitals, outpatient facilities, primary care and specialty physician office practices, and Senior Life Centers. WRHS is a member of the Premier Alliance, the American Hospital Association, and the Arkansas Hospital Association and licensed by the Arkansas Department of Health.
