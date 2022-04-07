WRMC urologists introduce Aquablation Therapy

BATESVILLE — Dr. Hunter Brown and Dr. Rob Emery, Urologists at WRMC Surgery Clinic, are proud to offer Aquablation Therapy for the treatment of lower urinary tract symptoms (LUTS) due to benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH). The procedures are performed at White River Medical Center (WRMC).
BPH, or an enlarged prostate, is a non-cancerous condition where the prostate has grown to be larger than normal. One in two men ages 51 to 60 have BPH, and the incidence increases every decade of life. If left untreated, BPH can cause significant health problems, including irreversible bladder or kidney damage, bladder stones, and incontinence. Some BPH surgical options offer symptom relief, but can include a range of possible negative side effects.
Aquablation Therapy is an advanced, minimally invasive treatment that uses the power of water delivered with robotic precision to provide best-in-class and long-lasting symptom relief with low rates of irreversible complications, regardless of prostate size or shape.
“We are proud to be among the first in the region to offer a solution for men with BPH that provides BPH relief without compromise,” said Dr. Brown.
Aquablation Therapy is performed by the AquaBeam Robotic System, the first FDA-cleared, surgical robot utilizing automated tissue resection or the treatment of LUTS due to BPH. It combines real-time, multi-dimensional imaging, automated robotic technology, and heat-free waterjet ablation technology for targeted, controlled, and immediate removal of prostate tissue. Aquablation Therapy offers predictable and reproducible outcomes, independent of prostate anatomy, prostate size, or surgeon experience.
“Aquablation Therapy is the next step to furthering our commitment to robotic surgery and men’s health,” said Dr. Emery.
Dr. Brown and Dr. Emery practice at the WRMC Surgery Clinic, a clinic of White River Health System. Carla Smith, APRN, also sees Urology patients at the WRMC Surgery Clinic, and can refer for Aquablation Therapy treatment. For more information call the WRMC Surgery Clinic at (870) 698-1846 or visit aquablation.com.
