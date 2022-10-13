October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and although we are all aware of domestic violence, it might surprise you to know that one in four women and one in seven men have actually been victims of severe physical violence by an intimate partner.
Chances are you know someone who is or has been a victim of domestic violence, whether you realize it or not.
Arkansas is one of only six states that are within the top 15 states with the highest rates of domestic violence for both men and women. The others are Oklahoma, Missouri, Kentucky, Arizona and Idaho.
According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, 40.8 percent of Arkansas women and 34.8 percent of Arkansas men experience intimate partner physical violence, intimate partner sexual violence and/or intimate partner stalking in their lifetimes. Arkansas is 13th among states with the highest rate of domestic violence against women and 10th among states with the highest rate of domestic violence against men.
On a typical day there are more than 20,000 calls to domestic violence hotlines nationwide. Intimate partner violence accounts for 15 percent of all violent crime, and 19 percent of domestic violence involves a weapon. Also, one in 15 children are exposed to intimate partner violence each year, and 90 percent of those children are eyewitnesses to violence.
A new Arkansas-based true crime podcast called “Burden” launched on Sept. 30 to coincide with National Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
Season 1 of “Burden” examines the suspicious death of a young mother named Billie Jean Letterman in 1991 in Texarkana. The first episode, “What Happened To Billie Jean Letterman?,” explores the events of the night Billie Jean was shot, according to the podcast hosts.
Episode 2 “Mom Didn’t Kill Herself,” was released Oct. 6, and new episodes will be released every Thursday with information based on extensive interviews with police, forensic experts, paramedics, Billie Jean’s family and friends, and others close to the case.
Co-hosts Karen Tricot Steward and Stephanie Harris have both worked as journalists in Arkansas, as well as in communications roles for the Arkansas Supreme Court.
“Burden is produced in the immersive NPR style of narrative storytelling,” Steward said in a press release promoting the podcast. “It examines larger issues within our criminal justice system and society through the lens of one story every season. The case we cover in Season 1 explores violence against women and the many factors that went into failing to keep a woman, Billie Jean Letterman, safe. It examines the devastating effects of intimate partner violence and how domestic violence crosses generations.”
Harris said: “I’ve been asked if this podcast is going to be ‘anti-law enforcement.’ That is definitely not our intention. But if there weren’t failures, there’d be no need for a story. The goal really is to let these families share their heartaches and frustration, while we look at it from an investigative perspective. We of course have the benefit of hindsight; but there are serious problems with the cases we plan to cover.”
For more information on Domestic Violence Awareness Month, statistics, signs of domestic abuse, how to be an advocate for domestic violence awareness, or what to do if you or someone you know is in need of help, visit the website domestic violence.org.
There also is a Hotline that can be accessed via the nationwide number 1-800-799-SAFE(7233) or TTY 1-800-787-3224 or (206) 518-9361 (Video Phone Only for Deaf Callers). The Hotline provides service referrals to agencies in all 50 states, Puerto Rico, Guam and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Persons can also contact the Hotline through an email request from the Hotline website at https://www.thehotline.org/.
