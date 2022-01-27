Arkansas PBS invites youth ages 11-16 to apply for Say My Piece, a week-long slam poetry camp to be held March 22-25, 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. each day. Applications are being accepted at myarpbs.org/saymypiece through Tuesday, March 8.
This poetry immersion camp will offer aspiring poets a safe, positive outlet for voicing their truths. Say My Piece is free and open to two youth age groups, ages 11-13 and 14-16, and will be held at the Central Arkansas Library System Main Library, 100 Rock St., Little Rock. Students will perform their spoken word pieces March 25, and awards will be given to first, second and third place winners.
2019 Arkansas Teacher of the Year Stacey McAdoo will lead the camp with LeRon McAdoo, the “Hip-hoptimist,” who together co-sponsor the Writeous, a youth artist collective. Representatives from the Writeous poets will also serve as “slambassadors,” modeling poetry and spoken-word techniques and tips.
The camp will culminate with an outreach event at the Pine Bluff Public Library Saturday, March 26, at 11 a.m. Lunch will be provided.
COVID safety measures will be in place for all participants. Any changes to the live event due to COVID will be shared to all registered participants.
Additional information is available at myarpbs.org/saymypiece, or by contacting Karen Walker at kwalker@myarkansas pbs.org or 501-682-4152.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.