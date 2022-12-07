JONESBORO — Tuesday marked 1,000 days since the coronavirus pandemic reached Arkansas, and in those 1,000 days, the Arkansas Department of Health has attributed 12,594 deaths to the disease known as COVID-19. The national death toll stood at 1,082,174.

The department had documented 971,876 cases of the disease in the state, but health officials believe far more people have been infected. Several of those infections were individuals contracting the disease multiple times.

