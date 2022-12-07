JONESBORO — Tuesday marked 1,000 days since the coronavirus pandemic reached Arkansas, and in those 1,000 days, the Arkansas Department of Health has attributed 12,594 deaths to the disease known as COVID-19. The national death toll stood at 1,082,174.
The department had documented 971,876 cases of the disease in the state, but health officials believe far more people have been infected. Several of those infections were individuals contracting the disease multiple times.
On Tuesday, the health department reported 685 new infections, bringing the total of active cases statewide to 5,085. Total COVID-related hospitalizations statewide stood at 240, up by 17 since Monday.
Nine deaths from COVID complications were disclosed Tuesday, including one Craighead County resident. That brought Craighead County’s death toll to 369.
Tuesday Northeast Arkansas COVID-19 cases by county, including cumulative totals since March 2020:
Craighead – 22 new cases, 44,908 total; 235 active cases; 369 total virus related deaths.
Greene – 13 new cases, 18,710 total; 119 active cases; 189 deaths.
Lawrence – 6 new cases, 6,247 total; 28 active cases; 87 deaths.
Poinsett – 14 new cases, 9,578 total; 67 active cases; 138 deaths.
Jackson – 8 new cases, 7,007 total; 30 active cases; 74 deaths.
Mississippi –15 new cases, 15,798 total; 75 active cases; 228 deaths.
Randolph – 5 new cases, 6,185 total; 23 active cases; 101 deaths.
Cross – 4 new cases, 5,587 total; 25 active cases; 100 deaths.
Clay – 1 new case; 4,812 total; 30 active cases, 100 deaths.
