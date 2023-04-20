WYNNE — More than 1,200 people have been approved for personal disaster assistance, totaling almost $1.5 million as a result of the tornado that swept through Wynne on March 31, Patrick Boland, a spokesman for the Federal Emergency Management Agency, said Wednesday.

“Our assistance is a grant,” Boland explained. “It’s not paid back. It isn’t treated as income, etc. And it’s meant to get people, just initially, just their critical needs taken care of. And then, in the midterm really, just to get them started in their recovery process.”

