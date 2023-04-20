WYNNE — More than 1,200 people have been approved for personal disaster assistance, totaling almost $1.5 million as a result of the tornado that swept through Wynne on March 31, Patrick Boland, a spokesman for the Federal Emergency Management Agency, said Wednesday.
“Our assistance is a grant,” Boland explained. “It’s not paid back. It isn’t treated as income, etc. And it’s meant to get people, just initially, just their critical needs taken care of. And then, in the midterm really, just to get them started in their recovery process.”
Four people died and at least 28 were injured in the massive storm.
Boland urged residents who sustained damage to apply for FEMA assistance at the disaster assistance office at 999 Highway 64 East. The office is open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1-7 p.m. on Sundays.
“It’s going to be a long process, so we’ll be there for a long time,” Boland said.
In addition to FEMA officials, the U.S. Small Business Administration and representatives of other organizations are on hand at the office, across from the Wynne Walmart.
SBA programs provide assistance beyond the initial aid provided by FEMA, said Cynthia Cowell, public information officer.
“We can lend a homeowner up to $200,000 to repair or replace his primary residence,” Cowell said. “And for homeowners and renters, we can lend up to $40,000 to replace personal property.”
Businesses may borrow up to $2 million for physical damage and economic loss, Cowell said.
“For example, if you are a landlord and you have a unit or several that had been damaged, you would be eligible for physical damage as well as economic losses because your tenants are not going to be paying because they are not there,” she explained.
Cowell said for anyone who has been referred by FEMA to SBA for assistance, it’s important that they complete an application.
“If they’re not qualified for an SBA loan because of credit or repayment ability, then we can refer them back to FEMA for further grant consideration,” Cowell said. “But it’s important for people to go ahead and try to get all the funds that are available. And if you leave out the step of applying for SBA, you may not be eligible for some of the FEMA grants that are dependent on SBA applications.”
The deadline to apply for physical damage assistance is June 1.
In order to apply for SBA disaster loans, applicants must have credit history acceptable to SBA; show the ability to repay all loans; and provide collateral for physical loss loans or economic injury disaster loans over $25,000.
SBA takes real estate as collateral when it is available, but will not decline a loan for lack of collateral. However, applicants must pledge what is available for collateral.
For applicants with no credit available elsewhere, the interest rate for home loans is 2.375 percent. If credit is available elsewhere, the SBA rate is 4.75 percent.
For business loans, the rate is 4 percent if no credit is available elsewhere and 8 percent if credit is available elsewhere.
Nonprofit organizations may qualify for loans at 2.375 percent.
Here is a breakdown of agencies, programs, phone numbers and website links that may assist you with your recovery:
If you have insurance, contact your homeowner’s or renter’s insurance provider to file a claim. If you have not filed a claim with your insurance company or provided a copy of your insurance settlement approval or denial to FEMA, you will likely receive a notification that there is “no decision.” This means FEMA may need additional information from you to continue processing your application.
FEMA disaster assistance may be available for survivors who live in Cross County.
Individual Assistance may help pay uninsured or underinsured losses such as home repair for disaster-related damage, rental assistance, reimbursement for lodging expenses for individuals whose home was inaccessible or unhabitable during the disaster, medical expenses incurred from this disaster or other disaster-related needs.
Individuals and households who have immediate or critical needs because they are displaced from their primary dwelling by the recent tornadoes on March 31 may be eligible for a special FEMA financial assistance program, Critical Needs Assistance.
Lifesaving and life-sustaining items are covered by the program. This includes, but is not limited to, water, food, first aid, prescriptions, among other things.
To apply for FEMA assistance, add information or check the status of your application, visit www. disasterassistance.gov or call 800-621-3362.
Arkansas site
On April 3, Arkansas launched helparkansas.com, a one-stop website for tornado recovery resources.
This website includes information on federal, state, local and charitable resources for tornado victims, as well as volunteer and charity opportunities for Arkansans seeking to help.
USDA
The USDA Rural Development announced in early April that Home Repair Grant Limits have increased in response to the March 31 severe storms and tornadoes.
Funding is available through USDA Rural Development’s Single Family Housing Home Repair Loan and Grant program that helps income-eligible homeowners in rural communities make health and safety repairs to their homes.
Grant limits have been increased from $10,000 to $40,675 in Cross County for residents who are eligible to apply for financial and direct services.
For information on how to apply for the Home Repair Program, visit the Arkansas Rural Development website at https://www.rd.usda.gov/ar or call the Arkansas Rural Development Disaster Hotline at 501-301-3211, Monday-Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Increased grant limits are available until Sept. 28.
IRS
Arkansas storm survivors now have until July 31 to file various federal individual and business tax returns and make tax payments.
This means that individuals and households who reside or have a business in Cross County qualify for tax relief.
For more information visit https://www.irs.gov/newsroom.
HUD
HUD is implementing federal disaster relief for the state of Arkansas to assist state and local recovery efforts for areas affected by severe storms and tornadoes.
Effective immediately, HUD is:
Providing a 90-day moratorium on foreclosures of mortgages insured by the Federal Housing Administration (FHA) as well as foreclosures of mortgages to Native American borrowers guaranteed under the Section 184 Indian Home Loan Guarantee program. There is also a 90-day extension granted automatically for Home Equity Conversion Mortgages. The moratorium and extension are effective as of the President’s disaster declaration date.
Homeowners affected by the disaster should contact their mortgage or loan servicer immediately for assistance. Conventional mortgage holders may also be eligible for additional relief through their mortgage holder.
Call the FHA Resource Center at 1-800-304-9320 for additional information. To learn more about disaster relief options for FHA homeowners visit the FHA Disaster Relief site.
Charities
For assistance from the American Red Cross, visit: www.redcross.org.
The Arkansas Food Bank is asking that anyone in need of food text FINDFOOD to (844)381-3663. You can also visit Arkansas Food Bank to make a donation.
To connect with The Salvation Army’s Disaster Relief, visit Disaster Relief. Donations can also be made at: Donate to Emergency Disaster Services (helpsalvationarmy.org).
Here are additional websites that you can visit for donations or assistance.
Samaritan’s Purse
GoFundMe Hub
Arkansas Baptist Disaster Relief
Economic recovery
Applicants for low-interest disaster loan may apply online, receive additional disaster assistance information and download applications at: disasterloanassistance.sba.gov.
Applicants may also call SBA’s Customer Service Center at (800) 659-2955 or disastercustomerservice @sba.gov for more information on assistance.
Individuals who are deaf or hard-of-hearing may call 800-877-8339.
Completed applications should be mailed to U.S. Small Business Administration, Processing and Disbursement Center, 14925 Kingsport Road, Fort Worth, TX 76155.
Agricultural Producers: For loans and grants contact Farm Services Agency to recover from losses, visit https://www.farmers.gov/recover.
Disaster Fraud: For information visit: Attorney General (arkansasag.gov).
Additional resources
The cleanup process in the aftermath of the March 31 severe storms continues across the state. Many people are displaced from their homes and it’s possible pets and livestock are displaced as well.
The Arkansas departments of Health and Agriculture are stepping in to help. If you have displaced, injured or missing pets or livestock due to the March 31 severe weather outbreak, call 501-332-2000.
For the latest information, visit: fema.gov /disaster/4698. Follow the FEMA Region 6 Twitter account: twitter.com/ FEMARegion6 and FEMA Region 6 Facebook page www.facebook.com/ FEMARegion6.
