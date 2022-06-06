JONESBORO — A Memphis man was shot and killed by police Saturday after police said he shot a man at Riceland Foods on Gee Street.
In the exchange of gunfire with law enforcement, Walter Antreall Joyce, 45, of Memphis, was shot and killed. Jonesboro police officers, a Craighead County sheriff’s deputy and Arkansas State Police troopers had pursued the shooting suspect before his vehicle was stopped by a trooper using a precision intervention technique along Interstate 555 near Nettleton Avenue.
Joyce ignored repeated commands from officers to exit the vehicle and surrender, according to police. Moments before 11 a.m., the suspect opened fire on the officers who then returned fire.
Joyce was pronounced dead the at the scene. No law enforcement officers were injured. Special agents of the Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division are conducting an investigation into the use of deadly force by the officers involved in the return of gunfire.
Five members of the Jonesboro Police Department who were involved in the shooting are on paid administrative leave, per department policy, Police Chief Rick Elliott said Monday.
The victim of the Riceland shooting was identified as Leceedric Hunter, according to Elliott. He said the initial shooting occurred following an argument between Joyce and Hunter, with Joyce retrieving a handgun from his vehicle and shooting Hunter.
Both were employees of Riceland, Elliott said. He said Hunter is in stable condition at a Memphis hospital with gunshot wounds to his legs.
At about 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jonesboro police officers were called to the scene of the shooting at Riceland Foods, located in the 200 block of Gee Street, according to information released by the JPD.
Once on scene, they discovered a gunshot victim, later identified as Hunter, in one of the buildings located on the complex. Officers began rendering aid until emergency medical technicians could arrive and transport the victim to an area hospital. The victim was flown to the Med in Memphis.
An employee was identified as a person of interest and a description of the suspect, along with an automobile was broadcast. The vehicle was identified and located in the area a short time later. Officers attempted to perform a traffic stop on the vehicle. The suspect did not comply and continued to drive at low speeds.
Officers pursued the driver of the vehicle through the downtown area. At least two JPD units were intentionally damaged by the fleeing suspect. Other agencies responded to assist.
The suspect’s vehicle traveled through the Nettleton area before the pit maneuver was performed by ASP.
Jonesboro police are investigating the initial shooting that occurred at Riceland Foods. The Arkansas State Police will be investigating the officer-involved shooting.
The state police investigation involves multiple law enforcement officers of the Jonesboro Police Department, Craighead County Sheriff’s Office and state troopers.
The investigative case file will be submitted to the 2nd Judicial District prosecuting attorney who will determine whether the law enforcement officers used deadly force as prescribed under state laws.
The Jonesboro Police Department and Craighead County Sheriff’s Office will determine whether to release the identity of their officers who used deadly force and their administrative status.
Consistent with state police policy, two state troopers have been placed on paid administrative leave as the investigation continues. The identity of the troopers will be released next week.
Jonesboro Mayor Harold Copenhaver described Saturday’s incident in a statement he released later that day, stating, “No officers were injured and the victim at Riceland was treated by JPD officers until EMS arrived. I am hopeful the worker will be able to make a full recovery.
“As mayor, I want to commend Jonesboro Police and the State Police for doing the most difficult part of their job so professionally. In all situations they must put the lives of others ahead of their own, and I am humbled and honored by their diligence and dedication to keeping the residents of Jonesboro safe.”
Elliott said Monday one the the JPD vehicles was probably totaled in the pursuit.
