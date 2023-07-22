JONESBORO — One construction worker is dead and another is in serious condition Friday after exposure to a chemical on Thursday night while remodeling a house in Jonesboro, according to a Jonesboro police report.

Luis Mario Roldan Morales, 32, died Thursday night after he and Christian Roldan Morales, 20, were exposed to the substance Reagent Grade Toluene they were using to seal a basement in the 1400 block of White Oak Street at about 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

