JONESBORO — One construction worker is dead and another is in serious condition Friday after exposure to a chemical on Thursday night while remodeling a house in Jonesboro, according to a Jonesboro police report.
Luis Mario Roldan Morales, 32, died Thursday night after he and Christian Roldan Morales, 20, were exposed to the substance Reagent Grade Toluene they were using to seal a basement in the 1400 block of White Oak Street at about 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
About seven Jonesboro Fire Department personnel were sent to the scene, Fire Chief Martin Hamrick said Friday, and they recovered the two victims from the basement.
He said Luis Roldan Morales was doing the work in the basement, and when he failed to respond, his brother Christian went down to check on him.
Hamrick said their mother called 911 when the two failed to come up.
When firefighters arrived, they checked the air quality and found it wasn’t safe.
The victims weren’t using protection from hazardous chemicals, police said.
The two were taken to St. Bernards Medical Center where Luis Roldan Morales was pronounced dead. His brother, Christian, is listed as being in serious condition at the hospital.
According to the Jonesboro police report by Lt. Brad Rossman, “The dispatch center was notified of the emergency and sent both the police and fire to the scene. The original information was that this was a possible wall collapse or sink hole entrapment. When the first on scene from both agencies began to be exposed to the chemical, they were pulled off the scene by Fire Command so proper emergency equipment could be used.
“The two workers were removed from the scene and transported to the St. Bernards (emergency room) for the medical emergency. As stated, one subject died and the second was in serious condition. The Jonesboro Police Department (Criminal Investigation Division) will assist (Deputy Coroner Milton Harbison) with documenting the work accident for record.
“The hospital ER staff had to follow their de-contamination procedures and had closed a portion of the ER because of the exposure to this chemical. The staff assisted the police and fire departments with de-contamination of several of our employees. Three Jonesboro police officers had to be checked into the ER for treatment from the exposure before being medically cleared.
“I was advised that OSHA was advised of the work accident and would be involved in further investigating.”
Hamrick said an engine and two fire trucks responded to the scene.
