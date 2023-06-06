JONESBORO — A Wilson woman died and a Lake City man and juvenile in his vehicle were injured Friday morning in a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Arkansas 18 and 135, according to an Arkansas State Police report.
Tammy Marie Fleming, 55, of Wilson was turning onto Arkansas 18 from Arkansas 135 in a 2018 Nissan Rouge and failed to yield to a 2016 GMC Sierra, driven by Devon D. Payne, 25, of Lake City. Payne’s vehicle struck the front driver’s side of Fleming’s vehicle.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.