JONESBORO — A Fulton County woman died at about 11:36 p.m. Friday in a two-vehicle accident in rural Randolph County, according to an Arkansas State Police fatal accident report.
A 2003 Dodge Durango, driven by Farrah Dalton, 32, of Highland, was traveling south on U.S. 63 when her vehicle crossed the centerline and struck a 2006 Toyota Scion, which was traveling south, head-on.
Wanda Kinkade, 61, of Glencoe, a passenger in the Scion, was killed in the accident.
Injured were John Kinkade, 62, of Glencoe, who was the driver of the Scion; two minor children, who were passengers in the Kinkade vehicle; Dalton; and Jackey Dalton, 30, of Hardy, who was a passenger in the Durango.
The injured were taken to St. Bernards Medical Center, NEA Baptist Memorial Hospital and Arkansas Children’s Hospital. The body was held at McNabb Funeral Home.
Weather conditions were clear and the roads were dry, according to the report by State Trooper Brady Bates.
