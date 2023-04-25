JONESBORO — A Fulton County woman died at about 11:36 p.m. Friday in a two-vehicle accident in rural Randolph County, according to an Arkansas State Police fatal accident report.

A 2003 Dodge Durango, driven by Farrah Dalton, 32, of Highland, was traveling south on U.S. 63 when her vehicle crossed the centerline and struck a 2006 Toyota Scion, which was traveling south, head-on.