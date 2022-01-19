JONESBORO — An Augusta man died in a two-vehicle accident Wednesday morning at the intersection of Dan Avenue and Lacy Drive, according to the Jonesboro police.
Paul R. White, 54, of the 300 block of Plum Street, was pronounced dead at the scene after the driver of the 2016 Toyota Corolla, that he was a passenger in, turned in front of 1993 Oldsmobile Cutlass going the opposite direction on Dan Avenue.
The driver of the other vehicle, Robert Posey, 47, of Jonesboro, was transported to NEA Baptist Memorial Hospital after complaining of injury.
In other Jonesboro police reports:
Police arrested Brandon L. Barbine, 26, of the 900 block of Chestnut Street, on Tuesday night after his 64-year-old father-in-law reported that Barbine hit him multiple times. Barbine is being held at the Craighead County Detention Center on suspicion of second-degree domestic battery.
Police arrested Jose Longoria, 29, of the 3300 block of Caraway Common, on Tuesday night following a disturbance call at his residence. Longoria was arrested on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.
A 44-year-old Jonesboro woman reported Tuesday morning that someone entered her vehicle in the 900 block of North Patrick Street and stole a .40-caliber Glock handgun valued at $625.
A 42-year-old Jonesboro woman told police Tuesday night that three credit cards were stolen and charges were made to them. The total amount of the charges were $22,000.
An 81-year-old Jonesboro man reported that someone used his credit card to charge $8,000 to it.
A 25-year-old Jonesboro man reported Tuesday afternoon that someone entered his vehicle in the 1300 block of South Madison Street and stole several items. Taken were a Social Security card, a credit card and a birth certificate.
A 44-year-old Jonesboro man in the 1700 block of West Matthews Avenue told police Tuesday morning someone forged a check using his routing number. The amount of the check was $657.86.
A 48-year-old Jonesboro woman and a 45-year-old Jonesboro man told police Tuesday evening their two vehicles were broken into outside of their residence in the 1100 block of Hester Street. Stolen were items valued at a total of $5006.
A 19-year-old Jonesboro man reported late Tuesday that his residence in the 500 block of North Caraway Road was broken into. Taken were speakers, an AR magazine that was loaded, a television, shoes and a pair of boots with a total value of $4,175.
A 28-year-old Jonesboro woman reported Tuesday afternoon that someone broke into her vehicle in the 1600 block of Brooke Circle and took items. Stolen were a credit card, a Social Security card and $20 in cash.
