LITTLE ROCK — A $1 million grant from the U.S. Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) will allow the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) to create a statewide program that will educate and train health care providers on ways to prevent death from opioid overdose.

The award funds a five-year project to create and maintain the UAMS Arkansas Naloxone Education Training (ANET) program, a train-the-trainers program that will provide opioid overdose education and training to Arkansas providers, including how to administer naloxone, patient counseling for its use, additional harm reduction resources and local treatment options for those struggling with misuse of opioids.