JONESBORO — District Judge Tommy Fowler found probable cause Friday to charge a Jonesboro man with one count of rape and one count of kidnapping, both Class Y felonies.
Ja’markis Northern, 26, of Jonesboro, is accused of raping a woman on June 18 in downtown Jonesboro, after she was walking to her car in a public parking lot along Church Street, according to a probable cause affidavit.
Jonesboro police officers went to NEA Baptist Memorial Hospital that night about a sexual assault and spoke with the victim. She said a man put a gun to her head and forced her into the back seat of her vehicle, where he raped her.
The victim told police the suspect forced her into the driver’s seat and made her drive around, the affidavit states. She said she drove the suspect around for an undisclosed amount of time before he told her to stop in a parking lot and drop him off.
A sexual assault kit was taken at the hospital and sent to the State Crime Lab. A Combined DNA Index System hit was sent from the Crime Lab from the rape kit. The Crime Lab was able to collect a DNA sample that was compared to known DNA, the affidavit states.
“The DNA profile obtained from the evidence hit against a convicted offender/arrestee from Arkansas, Ja’markis Northern,” the affidavit states.
Fowler appointed a public defender to represent Northern and set his bond, on recommendation from the 2nd Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, at $1 million cash only.
A Class Y felony is punishable by 10-40 years or life in prison.
Northern’s next court date is Sept. 28 in Craighead County Circuit Court.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.