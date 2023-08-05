JONESBORO — District Judge Tommy Fowler found probable cause Friday to charge a Jonesboro man with one count of rape and one count of kidnapping, both Class Y felonies.

Ja’markis Northern, 26, of Jonesboro, is accused of raping a woman on June 18 in downtown Jonesboro, after she was walking to her car in a public parking lot along Church Street, according to a probable cause affidavit.