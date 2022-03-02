JONESBORO — Bob Hester has fought the proliferation of private clubs in dry counties for years.
He did so again Tuesday night, but couldn’t persuade the Jonesboro City Council to his side.
Hester cited a report that estimated that one in eight people suffer from alcoholism.
“Some want to call alcoholism a disease, but it’s the only disease I’m aware of that’s promoted and encouraged by promoting and proliferating the product,” Hester said. “One of the main problems with granting all these alcohol permits is it creates a climate of alcohol use … Is more alcoholics and drug addicts what we really want?”
Despite Hesters’ argument, the council gave final approval to one proposed alcohol permit and heard the second of three require readings for two more, setting up a final vote on those proposals for March 15.
Gaining final approval Tuesday was Umai Sushi and Grill, which would operate from Suite B of 1841 E. Highland Drive.
Act 1112 of 2017 requires applicants for alcohol-serving establishments in dry counties to receive city council approval before submitting a formal request with the state Alcohol Beverage Control Division.
The two pending proposals are for XET Concepts, doing business as Unwind Cafe, which would be located at 2816 Creek Drive, and for Sunflower Social Club, doing business as Poppy’s Beach Grill & Event Center at 2915 Kazi Drive.
Hester said opponents finally gave up fighting the private clubs when they were considered by the state Alcoholic Beverage Control Board.
“Not because they were no longer opposed to alcohol outlets, but because they knew it was already a done deal before they got there,” Hester said, adding that opponents now find the same environment on the local level.
“This is the reason we might as well stop coming here, not because we’re no longer opposed to alcohol being proliferated in our dry county and towns because we know it’s a done deal. Nevertheless, I ask you … to vote to deny these and all future alcohol permits in Jonesboro.”
No council members voted against the permits Tuesday.
In other business, the council adopted an ordinance proposed by Caliarka Petro, LLC to rezone 27.76 acres at 5712 C.W. Post Road from I-1 limited industrial to C-3 general commercial. The land is at the corner of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive for development of a truck stop.
Also gaining approval was a proposal by Mike Cameron to rezone 2.35 acres at 1510 and 1604 Woodsprings Road from C-4 neighborhood commercial to PD-RS, planned residential. Cameron proposes to build 11 townhomes on the property, which is located near Woodsprings Pharmacy.
Among other actions, the council approved a new contract to pay for housing prisoners at the Craighead County Detention Center. Under the contract, the city will pay $227,925.75 per month, for a total of $2,736,109 in 2022.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.