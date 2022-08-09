JONESBORO — A Jonesboro man died Monday night when the pickup truck he was driving failed to negotiate a curve and hit a tree at the intersection of Kellers Chapel Road and Neely Lane, according to an Arkansas State Police report.
Grant Chandler Shelton, 26, of the 2200 block of Addison Cove, was pronounced dead at the scene, the report states.
Shelton was driving southbound on Neely Lane when the accident occurred.
His body was taken to the Craighead County Coroner’s Office.
In a separate report by the Jonesboro Police Department, Lawrence Barshaw, 36, of the 1300 block of Magnolia Road, and Ashley Russell, 28, of the 2100 block of Clark Street, were arrested Tuesday morning following a traffic stop at the intersection of Red Wolf Boulevard and East Highland Drive.
A search of the vehicle uncovered 50 grams of suspected methamphetamine and 1 gram of marijuana, the report states.
Barshaw and Russell are being held on suspicion of possession of meth or cocaine with the purpose to deliver greater than 10 grams but less than 200 grams, felony possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, no proof of insurance and improper display of tags.
In other police reports:
Police arrested Edward Frank Rosse, 44, of the 500 block of Smith Avenue, Trumann, and Bruce C. Williams, 59, of the 1200 block of First Street, Trumann, on Tuesday morning in the 5100 block of East Parker Road. They are being held on suspicion of possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, felony possession of drug paraphernalia and shoplifting of $1,000 or less.
A 34-year-old Jonesboro man told police Monday afternoon that he was robbed at gunpoint in the 800 block of North Church Street. The victim said the suspect took his cell phone and wallet.
The report of an assault Monday morning sent police to the 3000 block of Dayton Avenue where they found a 17-year-old victim with a swollen eye and a 32-year-old victim who said four guns were stolen from him. Taken were a 9 mm Glock with an extended magazine worth $700, a Glock 45 9 mm with an extended magazine worth $1,200, a Glock 19 with an extended magazine worth $550 and a Glock .357-caliber with an extended magazine worth $650.
The Exxon station, 3224 S. Caraway Road, told police Tuesday morning that someone tried to break into the store and damaged the rear door. Damage to the double glass pane door is listed at $1,100.
Amp’d Audio, 1703 W. Matthews Ave., told police Monday afternoon that a customer, who purchased audio equipment and had it installed, did a charge-back to his card to get all of the money back. The amount of the purchase is $1,490.
An employee of the NYIT College of Osteopathic Medicine told police Monday afternoon that someone entered her vehicle in the 200 block of Harry Drive and stole items. Taken were a laptop computer, a Surface Mini and a Verizon Jet-Pack Wireless WiFi, all owned by the college, with a total value of $1,300.
A 40-year-old Jonesboro woman reported Monday afternoon her residence was broken into in the 1300 block of West Washington Avenue and her dog and jewelry were stolen. Taken were a black-and-white pit bull/lab mix and jewelry valued at $120.
A 48-year-old Jonesboro man told police Monday afternoon that two of his vehicles were damaged in the 3800 block of Casey Springs Road. No damage amount was listed on the report.
A 33-year-old Jonesboro woman reported Monday afternoon that someone broke into her vehicle in the 300 block of North Caraway Road and stole a phone charger and case valued at $50.
Harp’s, 2005 Harrisburg Road, told police Monday morning that a male suspect used two $100 counterfeit bills to pay for a purchase.
A 29-year-old Bono man told police his vehicle was entered in the 2000 block of Wilkins Avenue and his steering column was damaged.
A 53-year-old Bay woman told Craighead County sheriff’s deputies Monday morning that someone entered her vehicle in the 900 block of Craighead Road 615 in Bay and stole items. Taken were a watch, $10 in cash, a knife and a set of keys.
