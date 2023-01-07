JONESBORO — Craighead County recorded the second coronavirus death in as many days on Friday, according to data released by the Arkansas Department of Health.
The Craighead County death was one of nine statewide disclosed Friday. Since the pandemic reached Arkansas in March 2020, the health department believes 12,713 Arkansans have died from the disease, including 376 in Craighead County.
The ADH reported 641 new cases statewide, including 45 in Craighead County. Pulaski County had 65, followed by 58 in Washington County and 50 in Benton County. Active cases increased by 260 statewide to 6,627.
Statewide, there were 387 COVID-positive patients admitted to hospitals, a reduction of 40 from Thursday. COVID hospitalizations in Northeast Arkansas declined by 13 to 60.
Friday Northeast Arkansas COVID-19 cases by county:
Craighead – 45 new cases, 452 active cases.
Greene – 12 new cases, 176 active cases.
Lawrence – 1 new case, 50 active cases.
Poinsett – 7 new cases, 93 active cases.
Mississippi – 13 new cases, 110 active cases.
Jackson – 6 new cases, 37 active cases.
Randolph – 4 new cases, 41 active cases.
Cross – 3 new cases, 21 active cases.
Clay – 3 new cases, 53 active cases.
