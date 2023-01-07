JONESBORO — Craighead County recorded the second coronavirus death in as many days on Friday, according to data released by the Arkansas Department of Health.

The Craighead County death was one of nine statewide disclosed Friday. Since the pandemic reached Arkansas in March 2020, the health department believes 12,713 Arkansans have died from the disease, including 376 in Craighead County.

