JONESBORO — A 19-year-old man was wounded Wednesday afternoon after someone fired gunshots out of a car in the Fairview neighborhood.
Police said the victim sustained a gunshot would to the elbow near the intersection of Fairview and Sutton drives, and was treated at a local hospital. A witness pointed officers to a firearm magazine in a grassy area. No suspects were identified.
Police also opened investigations into forgeries, credit card fraud and other thefts Wednesday.
In one case, a Conway man reported someone used his credit card number to charge more than $5,000 in merchandise at a local business.
A Jonesboro man said his wallet containing $600 and a debit card was stolen and the thief tried to pay for a food delivery with the stolen card.
Another Jonesboro man reported that someone made multiple fraudulent purchases, totaling more than $1,000, with his debit card.
A local business also reported that someone had forged a check for more than $4,000 on the business’s bank account.
Still another local resident reported that someone used her personal information in order to obtain a loan.
Among other crimes reported to police:
Theft of a white gold custom tanzanite and diamond ring worth more than $10,000 from a location on Sullivan Circle.
Residential burglary in the 3000 block of Fairview Drive, theft of a small amount of cash and several men’s and women’s clothing items.
Residential burglary in the 1800 block of Henry Street and theft of copper and electrical receptacles.
Attempted theft of a vehicle in Habitat Cove.
Attempted theft of a vehicle in the 1800 block of Georgia Drive.
Successful theft of a vehicle from the 1300 block of South Madison Street. It was recovered around 7 a.m. Thursday.
Theft of one vehicle and damage to another in the 1600 block of Tanglewood Drive. The stolen car was a silver-colored 2021 Kia Forte with a skull and crossbones sticker on the back glass.
