JONESBORO — A Jonesboro woman was given a $10,000 bond Wednesday after District Judge David Boling found probable cause to charge her with aggravated assault on a police officer and felony fleeing.
Laurie Lynn Marsh, 68, is accused of trying to run over a police officer at around 5:30 p.m. Monday.
Marsh, of the 3900 block of Raider Road, is accused of entering the Exxon station at 3511 Harrisburg Road on Monday evening and eating food from the shelves.
According to officer Troy Ellison, “Upon my arrival I spoke to complainant. She stated that a suspect, later identified as (Laurie Marsh), had walked into the store and began to eat some food products on the shelves. I asked the complainant where the suspect was, and she said that she was trying to leave the parking lot.
Marsh was also charged with theft of $1,000 or less and driving while intoxicated.
In other cases, Boling found probable cause to charge:
Shayla Blazer, 26, of Brookland, with probation violation; $3,000 bond.
Shastaty Lum, 41, of Jonesboro, with felony failure to appear; released on her own recognizance after proof of being incarcerated.
Jessica Thatcher, 44, of Bono, with probation violation; $1,500 bond.
Jolie Wilburn, 25, of Jonesboro, with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine less than 2 grams; $1,500 bond.
Aubrey Brown, 34, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams; $2,500 bond.
Carl Coleman, 50, of Walnut Ridge, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams; $1,500 bond.
Jason Denton, 41, of Jonesboro, with probation violation; $5,000 bond.
Zach Golden, 34, of Jonesboro, with felony failure to appear; $100,000 bond.
David Jones, 21, of Jonesboro, with probation violation; $50,000 bond.
Leonte MacKim, 33, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams; $1,500 bond.
Taquarius Nash, 29, of West Memphis, with felony failure to appear; released on his own recognizance.
Harold Sims, 53, of Jonesboro, with felony possession of drug paraphernalia; $1,500 bond.
Derrick Washington, 34, of Jonesboro, with felony failure to appear, possession of meth or cocaine greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams and felony possession of drug paraphernalia; $10,000 bond.
