JONESBORO — Special Judge Fred Thorne of Crittenden County found probable cause Friday to charge a Memphis man with second-degree battery on a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.
Rasheed Taylor, 26, head-butted a Jonesboro police officer who was trying to get Taylor into the back of a patrol car, causing injury to his eye.
Thorne set Taylor’s bond at $10,000.
In other cases, Thorne found probable cause to charge:
Jimmy Manes, 26, of Jonesboro, with second-degree battery: $35,000 bond and a no-contact order between Manes and his victim.
Brittaney Lamberth-Farmer, 29, of Jonesboro, with probation violation; $3,000 bond.
Marlon Sanders, 48, of Jonesboro, with probation violation; $7,500 bond.
Jerry Adams, 24, of Harriman, Tenn., with felony failure to appear; $20,000 bond.
Herman Hampton, 59, of Jonesboro, with felony failure to appear; released on recognizance.
Patrick Adams, 43, of Cash, with felony failure to appear; released on recognizance.
