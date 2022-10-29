JONESBORO — District Judge David Boling found probable cause Friday to charge Lisa Faye Smith, 44, of Paragould, with two felonies and one misdemeanor.
Smith was arrested Thursday night following a traffic stop at the intersection of Alexander and Southwest Drives, according to a Jonesboro police report.
When police stopped Smith’s vehicle they could smell the odor of marijuana coming from it.
A search of the vehicle turned up an ounce of methamphetamine, 30 hydrocodone pills and 0.7 grams of marijuana.
Smith was charged with possession of meth or cocaine greater than 10 grams but less than 200 grams, possession of a Schedule I or II drug not meth or cocaine greater than 2 grams but less than 28 grams, possession of marijuana and hazardous driving.
Boling set Smith’s bond at $10,000. Her next court date is Nov. 21 in Craighead County Circuit Court.
In other cases, Boling found probable cause to charge:
Byron Washington, 19, of Jonesboro, with theft by receiving of a firearm; $5,000 bond.
Charles Sanders, 19, of Jonesboro, with theft by receiving of a firearm; $5,000 bond.
Brandy Langston, 34, of Jonesboro, with theft by receiving greater than $25,000; $2,500 bond.
Donald Mckinney, 52, of Jonesboro, with theft by receiving greater than $25,000; $2,500 bond.
Courtney Parnell, 42, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine with the purpose to deliver greater than 10 grams but less than 200 grams, possession of a Schedule I or II drug not meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, felony possession of drug paraphernalia and improper lane change; $5,000 bond.
