Arkansas gas prices have risen 0.5 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.83/g Tuesday, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 1,826 stations in Arkansas. Gas prices in Arkansas are 3.6 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 93.0 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Arkansas is priced at $2.49/g today while the most expensive is $3.49/g, a difference of $1 per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 0.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.17/g today. The national average is down 1.6 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 96.4 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
Historical gasoline prices in Arkansas and the national average going back 10 years:
September 7, 2020: $1.90/g (U.S. Average: $2.21/g)
September 7, 2019: $2.22/g (U.S. Average: $2.56/g)
September 7, 2018: $2.56/g (U.S. Average: $2.85/g)
September 7, 2017: $2.41/g (U.S. Average: $2.67/g)
September 7, 2016: $2.01/g (U.S. Average: $2.18/g)
September 7, 2015: $2.11/g (U.S. Average: $2.39/g)
September 7, 2014: $3.18/g (U.S. Average: $3.44/g)
September 7, 2013: $3.39/g (U.S. Average: $3.56/g)
September 7, 2012: $3.64/g (U.S. Average: $3.82/g)
September 7, 2011: $3.50/g (U.S. Average: $3.65/g)
