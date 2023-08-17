JONESBORO — District Judge Tommy Fowler set a $100,000 bond for a Jonesboro man after finding probable cause to charge him with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine greater than 10 grams but less than 200 grams with the purpose to deliver.
Michael Rolland, 40, is also charged with two counts of felony possession of drug paraphernalia.
According to a probable cause affidavit by Detective Chris Jefferson, agents with the Drug Task Force were conducting surveillance on a residence in the 2100 block of Cotton Street after receiving information that two of the residents, including Rolland, were selling methamphetamine.
Agents conducted a probation search of the residence and found Rolland with a methamphetamine pipe in his lap and a cellophane plastic bag with 10.6 grams of methamphetamine on the arm of the chair in which he was sitting.
In the bedroom, officers found digital scales with methamphetamine residue on them and plastic bags.
Fowler cited Rolland’s previous arrests for possession of controlled substances with the purpose to deliver in setting his bond.
Rolland’s next court date is Sept. 26 in Craighead County Circuit Court.
In other cases, Fowler found probable cause to charge:
Ladavion Wonsley, 25, of Jonesboro, with shoplifting greater than $1,000 but less than $5,000; released on bond.
Kevin Bradley, 49, of Jonesboro, with second-degree domestic battery; $25,000 bond and a no-contact order issued.
Kadafi Johnson, 18, of Jonesboro, with second-degree domestic battery and two counts of third-degree domestic battery; $35,000 bond and a no-contact order issued.
Bernekia Blakes, 30, of Jonesboro, with hindering apprehension or prosecution; $3,500 bond.
Dawn Hamilton, 35, of Jonesboro, with residential burglary, theft of $1,000 or less and criminal mischief; $75,000 bond.
Sharon Munn, 34, of Memphis, with shoplifting greater than $1,000 but less than $5,000; $25,000 bond.
Joseph Cummings, 26, of Jonesboro, with theft of a debit or credit card, fraudulent use of a debit or credit card and theft of $1,000 or less; released on bond.
Donald Dutter, 50, of Batesville, with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine less than 2 grams and not using a seat belt; $15,000 bond.
Buddy Wayne Williams, 46, of Brookland, with possession of a handgun on school property and third-degree assault; $15,000 bond.
Marcus Alexander, 28, unknown address, with probation violation; $15,000 bond.
Carl Carter, 73, of Ozark, with felony failure to appear; $25,000 bond.
Billie Jean Shown, 35, of Jonesboro, with felony failure to appear, four counts of misdemeanor failure to appear, non-payment of fines and driving on a suspended license; $40,000 total bonds.
Gyasi Benson, 24, of Trumann, with aggravated assault on a family or household member; $10,000 bond, a no-contact order issued and a Mid-South mental evaluation ordered.
Michael Campbell, 54, of Bay, with two counts of felony possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana two counts of misdemeanor failure to appear and probation violation; $40,000 total bonds, with Fowler noting that Campbell had 25 previous failures to appears charges.
