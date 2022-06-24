JONESBORO — District Judge David Boling found probable cause Friday to charge a Jonesboro man with two felonies and one misdemeanor.
Travis Sheard, 35, of Jonesboro, is charged with residential burglary, second-degree forgery and theft of $1,000 or less after an incident on June 15.
According to a probable cause affidavit by Detective Adam Hampton, the victim told police that someone broke into her residence and stole numerous items, including checkbooks. The victim was notified by her bank that two checks had been cashed through mobile deposits.
One of the two checks was written to Sheard for $400 and the victim’s signature had been forged.
One of the suspects was arrested and she admitted that she, Sheard and another male suspect had broken into the victim’s residence.
Sheard has a felony warrant for failure to appear in another Arkansas county and is on probation.
Boling set Sheard’s bond at $100,000.
In other cases, Boling found probable cause to charge:
Markeen Cherry, 26, of Jonesboro, with breaking and entering of a vehicle, theft of debit or credit cards and theft of less than $1,000; $2,500 bond.
Krystal Latiolais, 29, of Jonesboro, with felony failure to appear and misdemeanor probation violation; $70,000 bond.
Kristopher Hollis, 32, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams and felony possession of drug paraphernalia; $1,500 bond.
Miranda Brown, 25, of Weiner, with felony possession of drug paraphernalia; $3,500 bond.
Larena Jones, 37, of Jonesboro, with probation violation and contempt of court; $10,000 bond.
Tina Krohn, 39, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine with the purpose to deliver less than 2 grams, possession of a Schedule IV or V drug with the purpose to deliver, felony and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana with the purpose to deliver, no proof of insurance and expired tags; $25,000 bond.
Kimberly Mezacristobol, 38, of McCrory, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, felony possession of drug paraphernalia and obstructing governmental operations; $5,000 bond.
Patrice Oliver, 32, of Jonesboro, with two counts of possession of a Schedule I or II drug not meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, possession of marijuana, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia selling intoxicating liquor without a license; $15,000 bond.
Sandra Lane, 54, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine with the purpose to deliver greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams, possession of a Schedule IV or V drug with the purpose to deliver, felony possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana with the purpose to deliver, driving on a suspended license, fictitious tags and no proof of insurance; $7,500 bond.
Joseph Beall, 48, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams and felony possession of drug paraphernalia; $2,500 bond.
Michael Bridgeman, 32, of Jonesboro, with residential burglary, theft of greater than $5,000 but less than $25,000, possessing an instrument of crime and possession of marijuana; $25,000 bond.
Alanda Dixon, 52, of Memphis, with second-degree forgery; $2,500 bond.
Judge Hare, 62, of Jonesboro, with possession of marijuana with the purpose to deliver, selling intoxicating liquors without a license and felony possession of drug paraphernalia; $5,000 bond.
Antonio Harris, 31, of Blytheville, with residential burglary, third-degree domestic battery, violation of a no-contact order and first-degree criminal mischief; $25,000 bond.
Dewayne Schrader, 30, of Lake City, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams; $5,000 bond.
Bryan Washington, 36, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams; $15,000 bond.
Michael Yates, 43, of Jonesboro, with of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams; $2,500 bond.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.