JONESBORO — District Judge Tommy Fowler found probable cause Monday to charge a Jonesboro man with a drug offense and parole violation.
Patrick Jefferson, 45, of Jonesboro, was charged with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine greater than 10 grams but less that 200 grams and parole violation. His bond was set at $100,000.
In other cases, Fowler found probable cause to charge:
Jason Woods, 43, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams and felony possession of drug paraphernalia; $7,500 bond.
Ana Prine, 30, of Jonesboro, with aggravated assault on a family or household member and felony tampering with evidence; $10,000 bond.
Bradley Beavers, 23, of Jonesboro, aggravated assault on a family or household member; released on a $10,000 bond.
Jose Morales, 39, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, no insurance and driving on a a suspended license; released on bond.
