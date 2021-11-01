JONESBORO — The man accused of first-degree murder in Saturday’s early morning slaying of Xavier Malone, 30, of 218 Chestnut St., was given a $100,000 bond Monday by District Judge Tommy Fowler.
Robert Earl Clark, 31, of 1209 Warner Ave., was arrested Saturday afternoon after turning himself in for questioning at the Jonesboro Police Department, according to a probable cause affidavit.
Dispatch received several calls at about 4:34 a.m. Saturday about shots being fired in the Chestnut Street area, the affidavit stated. Upon arriving at 218 Chestnut St., police noticed there were bullet holes in the door. Once inside, officers found Malone in the kitchen with a gunshot wound to the body.
Detectives later got an eyewitness statement naming Robert Clark as the shooter, the affidavit states.
A second witness was later found and came to the police department and gave a statement, saying he witnessed the victim and Clark in an argument, and that Clark shot Malone, according to the affidavit. Other tips identified Clark as the shooter.
After voluntarily going to the police station, Clark said he did not want to issue a statement other than it was self-defense. He then asked for an attorney.
Clark’s attorney, Paul Ford, said at Clark’s probable cause hearing that his client voluntarily turned himself in, hasn’t been in trouble with the law and has ties to the community.
Fowler noted that usually a first-degree murder charge draws a $500,000 to $1 million bond.
Related incidents
At about 6:48 p.m. Saturday, two siblings of Xavier Malone reported that they went to their brother’s residence when a maroon-colored minivan approached. They stated an unknown male began questioning them as to why they were at the residence.
After arguing, one of the victims said the man threatened to shoot her and pulled a chrome/silver handgun from his pocket and pointed it at the two victims.
The victim said the man put the handgun back in his pocket and fled.
At 2:21 a.m. Sunday, police were sent to 1209 Warner Ave., Clark’s home address, in reference to shots heard.
Police found multiple bullet holes in a window at the address and found eight shell casings in the street.
This marks the sixth murder in Jonesboro in 2021. Previous slayings were:
March 24, Deborah and Jerry Lamb in a murder/suicide, 3208 Turtle Creek Road, Jerry Lamb reportedly killed his wife and then himself.
March 31, Johnathan Felipe homicide, 713 W. Strawn; under investigation.
April 23, Robert Hayes homicide, 301 N. Caraway Road; arrested was Zarkeem Jefferson.
May 29, Gavin Wagster homicide, 3898 Turfway Drive; arrested was Logan Murray.
Aug. 10, Roderick Hale homicide; 3910 S. Caraway Road; arrested was Laroy Starks.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.