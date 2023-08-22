JONESBORO — A Bay man was given a $100,000 bond Monday after District Judge Tommy Fowler found probable cause to charge him with second-degree sexual assault and failure to register as a sex offender.
Robert Bishop, 62, is accused to sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl, according to a probable cause affidavit.
On Friday, Bay police officer Christopher Shull was sent to the 200 block of Terra Drive in Bay about a sexual assault, the affidavit states. The girl told Shull that Bishop had run his hand under her shirt and up her rib cage until grabbing an squeezing her right breast with his hand twice while she was attempting to use his cell phone to contact her grandmother.
“The victim had advised Officer Shull that the defendant had previously made comments about how good she looked in her shorts,” the affidavit reads.
Shull ran Bishop through the Arkansas Crime Information Center and the National Crime Information Center databases and discovered Bishop is a convicted Level 2 sex offender who is not currently registered and is in non-compliance with mandated reporting requirements.
It was also found that Bishop had been arrested by Trumann police in 2008 and in 2017 in Washington County for not complying. He has held an absconder status in Washington County since 2021.
Shull contacted the Arkansas State Police’s Crimes Against Children Division about Friday’s incident and was told a forensic interview would be held with the victim this week.
As part of his bond, Fowler issued a no-contact order between Bishop and the victim and required Bishop, if released on bond, to wear an ankle monitor.
Bishop’s next court date is scheduled for Sept. 28 in Craighead County Circuit Court.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.