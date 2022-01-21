JONESBORO — Gov. Asa Hutchinson pointed out Friday that there are now more than 100,000 active COVID-19 cases reported in the state.
“This means that over 3 percent of the population is currently an active case as reported to the department of health,” Hutchinson said.
That’s the case in Craighead County, where 3,787 of the county’s approximately 111,000 residents were listed as active cases Friday.
Hospitalizations in the state due to the virus increased by 18 Friday to a record level of 1,658.
“I’m very proud of the hospital workers. I’m very proud of our education team and our schools because they’re managing through this very effectively,” Hutchinson said.
Increased hospital capacity by the state seems to still be adequate according to the governor.
The state funded $50 million for extra hospital beds to help with the most recent surge of COVID-19 cases, through the Arkansas American Rescue Plan Act. The state added 98 COVID ICU beds and 167 COVID medical beds to various hospitals in the state based on recommendations from the Arkansas Department of Health.
On Friday the Arkansas Department of Health reported 13,073 new COVID-19 cases, including 362 in Craighead County. The number of total active cases in the state was 101,141, an increase of 3,512 since Thursday, and 14 more deaths due to the virus were reported, bringing the total number of deaths in the state due to the virus up to 9,484. One Craighead County resident was among those deaths.
“We have still a lot to do here, a lot more to go through,” Hutchinson said. “But we have positioned ourselves in the best way possible to get through this.”
Hutchinson said vaccinations are slowing down, and although well over 50 percent of the state is vaccinated, there should be more.
Hutchinson noted that the higher cases reported with the virus, coupled with slower rates of hospitalizations, indicate that the omicron variant of the virus is not as severe as the delta variant was. “That gives us a little bit more margin to work with,” he said.
Ivy Pfeffer, deputy commissioner with the Arkansas Department of Education, said that last week 108 school districts had to implement districtwide modifications closing campuses because of COVID-19, but this week there were only 49 school districts that did the same, and many of those were because of weather-related events.
“We hope that that is a positive sign for the future,” Pfeffer said. “We do know from talking to schools that they are now able to have more of their staff return. They are having fewer students who are having to be out.”
Dr. Jose Romero, Arkansas secretary of health, said it is a positive sign that the department is seeing a downward trend in COVID-19 cases among 19-24 year olds, and it is hoped downward trends will continue next week.
“This does not mean that we’re going to be out of the woods,” Romero said. “We’re still going to be having significant numbers of individuals being infected in the state.”
He added that although current cases may be less severe for individuals than what was seen earlier, on a societal basis, this is a severe outbreak of disease.
“It is taxing our health care systems. We’ve been able to address that to date. I think we can do this going into the future,” Romero said. “We still have a significant number of individuals in the 5- to 11-year-old group that have not been vaccinated. Only 11.5 percent of that group have received full vaccination. We know that a single dose is not sufficient. That lags behind the national average. Similarly in the 12- to 18-year-old group we are not at the national average and have a significant number below the level that need to be immunized. Vaccines are available and they are easily accessible.”
Friday Northeast Arkansas COVID-19 cases by county:
Craighead – 363 new cases; 3,787 active cases.
Greene – 155 new cases; 1,816 active.
Lawrence – 47 new cases; 405 active.
Poinsett – 73 new cases; 728 active.
Mississippi –75 new cases; 1,119 active.
Jackson – 33 new cases; 376 active.
Randolph – 69 new case; 282 active.
Cross – 35 new cases; 624 active.
Clay – 45 new cases; 475 active.
