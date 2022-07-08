JONESBORO — Craighead County had 107 of Arkansas’ 1,929 new coronavirus cases Friday, ranking fourth-highest in the state, according to health department data.
COVID-related hospitalizations also continued their rise, with 302 statewide, an increase of three. Of those, 49 were in Northeast Arkansas hospitals, an increase of four.
Active cases across the state rose by 894 for a total of 14,608.
Eight deaths raised the cumulative statewide death toll to 11,608.
Pulaski County reported 318 new cases, followed by Washington, 149; Benton, 120; then Craighead County’s 107. Craighead’s active cases rose by 61 to 643.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now classifies Jackson County with high community levels of the disease. Craighead, Greene, Cross, Mississippi and Poinsett counties are designated as medium and Lawrence, Randolph and Clay counties as low community levels. Roughly half of the state’s counties were listed as medium. Those classifications were based on new COVID-19 cases from June 30 through Thursday.
Ironically, Friday’s state health department report showed 21 new cases for Lawrence County, much higher than normal days.
Friday’s Northeast Arkansas COVID-19 cases by county:
Craighead – 107 new cases, 643 active cases.
Greene – 30 new cases, 197 active cases.
Lawrence – 21 new cases, 74 active cases.
Poinsett – 14 new cases, 135 active cases.
Mississippi – 32 new cases, 208 active cases.
Jackson – 10 new case, 92 active cases.
Randolph – 11 new cases, 78 active cases.
Cross – 9 new cases, 86 active case.
Clay – 9 new cases, 55 active cases.
