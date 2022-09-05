JONESBORO — Another $11.3 million in a second round of the American Rescue Plan (ARP) ESSER III funds have awarded to 84 afterschool, summer and extended year programs across the state thanks to the Arkansas Department of Education’s Division of Elementary and Secondary Education, Arkansas State University and its sponsored initiative known as the Arkansas Out of School Network.
According to a press release from Arkansas State University on Wednesday, the second round of ARP ESSER III federal relief funding was allocated to mitigate student learning loss, which was a result of the pandemic, and to support social emotional development.
The maximum award for round two was set at $150,000, which has to be used between September 1, 2022, and August 31, 2023.
These grants are meant expand access to quality afterschool and summer programs in underserved areas of the state, as well as to provide continued funding for the 2021 grant awardees, which include school districts and community-based partnership programs, such as public libraries, nonprofit organizations, career and technical programs, faith-based organizations and institutions of higher learning.
The awardees will utilize grant funds to address the academic impact of lost instructional time on student learning.
Arkansas Out of School Network Director Laveta Wills-Hale said on Friday that even before the pandemic disrupted all aspects of student life, Arkansas struggled to meet the demand for afterschool and summer learning programs.
“For every child in an afterschool program in Arkansas, three more are waiting to get in,” she said. “We will continue working tirelessly to mitigate the impacts of the pandemic and to ensure all children have access to quality afterschool and summer learning programs.”
So far, there has been more than $18 million in federal funding awarded to Arkansas programs over the last year.
Division of Elementary and Secondary Education Deputy Commissioner Ivy Pfeffer said in the press release that they were excited to award the additional $11.3 million in funds to the much-needed programs that are filling the gap to provide student learning opportunities.
“While there are new grant awards, many of the awardees in this round are receiving additional funds to continue the good work they have been doing,” Pfeffer said. “This is evidence of the need and success of these programs, with students benefiting from ongoing collaboration and partnerships.”
Among the 28 new grant awards were:
Arkansas Connections Academy, Statewide
Associated Industries of Arkansas, Statewide
Girl Scouts – Diamonds, Statewide
While the 56 continuation grant awardees included:
City Youth Ministries, Jonesboro
Hispanic Community Services, Inc, Jonesboro
As this round of ARP ESSER III funds comes to a close, Wills-Hale said they hope to be able to offer the opportunity for new recipients in the future.
“Any remaining funds will determine whether we will be able to release any additional funds,” Wills-Hale said, noting that there has been $25 million granted to the state for this program.
“Now we have to look at the flexibility of what is left in order to offer any new awards,” she continued. She said that after they evaluate what funding is left, if any, the remaining funds would be opened up for applications by early February for next summer.
“We want to address the needs of communities that are still underserved,” she said. “We would love to fill in the gaps around the state.”
For example, of the new and continued grants that were awarded, there were not many awardees in Northeast Arkansas.
Wills-Hale said the low number of NEA awardees was reflective of a lack of applicants in Northeast Arkansas.
“We open it up and circulated it throughout the state,” she said noting that they did have a few applications in Jonesboro, Marion, West Memphis, Newport and Trumann.
She said if they to get to award more funds in February that she hopes to see some applicants in places like Walnut Ridge, Paragould and Piggott.
The Arkansas Out of School Network is administered by Arkansas State University and its mission is to create safe, healthy and enriching experiences for Arkansas youth during out of school times.
It is one of the 50 State Afterschool Networks working to promote an expansion of school-based and school-linked afterschool and summer programs serving children and youth ages five through 19.
“This funding is a critical resource to communities and programs across our state, and we’ve been able to distribute $18.3 million over the past year through ARP ESSER III funds,” Wills-Hale said. “We are grateful to the Arkansas Division of Elementary and Secondary Education for its partnership to ensure every child has access to quality afterschool and summer learning.”
For more information about the ARP ESSER III grant funding program, contact the Arkansas Out of School Network at 501-660-1012 or visit their website at https://www.aosn.org.
