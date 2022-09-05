JONESBORO — Another $11.3 million in a second round of the American Rescue Plan (ARP) ESSER III funds have awarded to 84 afterschool, summer and extended year programs across the state thanks to the Arkansas Department of Education’s Division of Elementary and Secondary Education, Arkansas State University and its sponsored initiative known as the Arkansas Out of School Network.

According to a press release from Arkansas State University on Wednesday, the second round of ARP ESSER III federal relief funding was allocated to mitigate student learning loss, which was a result of the pandemic, and to support social emotional development.