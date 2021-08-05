JONESBORO — A Jonesboro man who owns a car shop came back from being out of town and found that 11 catalytic converters had been stolen from vehicles at the shop, according to a Craighead County Sheriff’s Office report filed on Wednesday.
The thefts occurred in the 4000 block of Craighead Road 102. The owner valued the converters at $1,500.
In other police reports:
Christopher Prater, 22, of 1801 Greensboro Road, was arrested Wednesday at Kroger Marketplace on Caraway Road on suspicion of second-degree forgery. Police said he attempted to cash two forged money orders.
A Jonesboro man reported that his Nissan Titan was stolen Wednesday from his driveway in the 3700 block of Aggie Road.
Tommy Thompson, 39, of 1007 Warren St., was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of simultaneous possession of drugs and a firearm, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Thompson was arrested at his residence after police executed a search warrant.
A woman reported that two men forced their way into a residence in the 500 block of Melrose St. using a firearm and assaulting a female victim on Wednesday.
Elizabeth Sevor/Hatch, 44, of 704 N. Reeves St., was arrested Wednesday after police stopped her for a traffic violation. A search of her vehicle found meth or cocaine with the purpose to deliver greater than 2 grams but less that 10 grams. Other charges are two counts of suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia.
Sojo Builders reported that building materials were stolen from a construction site in the 3700 block of Red Maple Way. The material was valued at $2,500.
Police were sent to Stone’s Pharmacy, 417 E. Matthews Ave., at 2:25 a.m. Thursday after a glass break alarm was triggered. The glass was valued at $200.
A Jonesboro man reported that his ex-girlfriend took his car, which is registered under both of their names. He told police a handgun was in the vehicle.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.