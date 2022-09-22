JONESBORO — The COVID-19 death toll rose by 11 Wednesday, but the number of new infections continued to decline from the previous week, according to data from the Arkansas Department of Health. The death toll from the pandemic reached 12,028.
A Poinsett County resident was among the deaths disclosed on Wednesday.
The health department reported 756 new cases, including 46 in Craighead County. Pulaski County had the highest number of new cases with 112. Craighead was number two.
Active cases declined by 365 to 7,618.
COVID-related hospitalizations declined by seven statewide to 289, but the number of those on ventilators increased by two to 22. COVID hospitalizations in Northeast Arkansas totaled 44, a reduction of eight.
Wednesday Northeast Arkansas COVID-19 cases by county:
Craighead – 46 new cases, 483 active cases.
Greene – 15 new cases, 139 active cases.
Lawrence – 6 new cases, 51 active cases.
Poinsett – 5 new cases, 87 active cases.
Mississippi – 20 new cases, 144 active cases.
Jackson – 7 new cases, 76 active cases.
Randolph – 3 new cases, 77 active cases.
Cross – 11 new cases, 56 active cases.
Clay – 3 new cases, 52 active cases.
