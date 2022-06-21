JONESBORO — A Jonesboro pair reported to police Sunday night than their residence in the 1600 block of East Johnson Avenue was broke into and several items were taken.
The pair, a man and a woman, both, 25, said two shotguns, a compound bow, jewelry and clothing with a total value of $12,000 were taken.
In an unrelated case, the manager of the Super 8 Motel, 2500 S. Caraway Road, told police Monday afternoon that stolen checks were forged and cash. The total amount of the checks were $6,650.
In other JPD reports:
Police arrested a Paragould man and a Texarkana, Texas, woman early Tuesday morning at the intersection of East Washington Avenue and South Bridge Street. Amy Michelle Landreth, 38, and Amos Maclin, 38, of the 400 block of Greene 756 Road, were taken into custody. Landreth is being held on suspicion of possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia. Maclin is being held on a failure to appear warrant.
Police arrested Stephanie Dawn Nelson, 49, of the 300 block of Craighead Road 462, on Monday night after her vehicle was seen traveling behind car dealerships on Stadium Boulevard. She is being held of suspicion of possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, possession of marijuana and an out-of-town warrant.
A 33-year-old Jonesboro woman told police Monday afternoon that someone entered her vehicle in the 4900 block of South Culberhouse Street and took items. Stolen were $3,000 in cash and a credit and debit card.
Alexia Smith, 26, of the 2200 block of Spence Circle, was arrested Monday afternoon after turning herself in to the Jonesboro Police Department for filing a false police report.
The construction manager at the LaQuinta Inn, 2407 Phillips Drive, reported Monday morning that someone entered the business and stole items. Taken were seven televisions valued at $2,750, a water pump valued at $139 and a linen basket valued at $100.
A Jonesboro woman and man, both 27, reported Saturday night that someone broke into their storage unit in the 2200 block of East Johnson Avenue and took items. Stolen were speakers valued at $1,400 and an Apple laptop valued at $300.
