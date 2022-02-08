JONESBORO — The Arkansas Department of Health on Tuesday reported 2,965 new coronavirus infections, based on the results of 5,734 tests.
The death toll rose by 28, including one death each in Greene and Poinsett counties. The health department blames COVID-19 for the deaths of 9,895 Arkansans since the pandemic reached the state in March 2020.
The number of active cases statewide dropped by 2,724 to 30,302.
Hospitalizations statewide dropped by 118 to 1,359. Of those, 196 were on ventilators, a reduction of 22. In Northeast Arkansas, 177 COVID patients were hospitalized, a reduction of four. Of those, 17 were on ventilators, one more than on Monday.
Tuesday’s report was surprising, in that Independence County (Batesville) reported 322 new cases, two more than Pulaski County. Benton County had the third most cases with 202, followed by Washington County with 153. Craighead County reported 125.
Tuesday Northeast Arkansas COVID-19 case numbers by county:
Craighead – 125 new cases; 978 active cases.
Greene – 35 new cases; 500 active.
Lawrence – 23 new cases; 170 active.
Poinsett – 29 new cases; 298 active.
Jackson – 31 new cases; 293 active.
Mississippi – 31 new cases; 352 active.
Randolph – 12 new cases; 144 active.
Cross – 8 new cases; 132 active.
Clay – 14 new cases; 183 active.
