JONESBORO — A 35-year-old Caraway man reported to Craighead County sheriff’s deputies Friday that someone came to his grain bins in the 1800 block of Craighead Road 855 in Caraway and stole 10 power cords he used to power his bins.
The value of the cords is estimated at $13,000.
In a separate incident, a 35-year-old Jonesboro woman told police four suspects forced their way into her residence in the 1000 block of North Main Street and stole items at gunpoint.
Taken were a PlayStation 5 worth $500 and $325 in cash.
Bath and Body Works, 1209 S. Caraway Road, reported Saturday afternoon that two female suspects entered the business and stole multiple bottles of cologne. The total value of the eight bottles was $1,339.80.
The Springs of Jonesboro, 1705 Latourette Drive, reported Friday morning that three suspect stole money from the business. The business said $14,200 was taken.
A 46-year-old Jonesboro woman, who lives in the 800 block of North Madison Street, reported Friday afternoon that her identity was stolen and money was taken from her bank account. She reported that $650 was stolen.
A 31-year-old Jonesboro woman reported that someone broke into her vehicle in the 900 block of Mays Road and her purse was stolen. The purse is valued at $80. Damage to the vehicle is listed at $200.
A 29-year-old Jonesboro woman reported Saturday morning that her vehicle was entered in the 1100 block of Holly Street and property was stolen. Taken were an iPad valued at $1,200, a pressure washer valued at $700, $20 in cash, a $60 scanner, a $180 pair of sunglasses and a $200 Jet Pack.
A 38-year-old Jonesboro woman reported Saturday afternoon that someone broke into her vehicle at Craighead Forest Park, 614 Forest Park Road, and stole items. Taken were $100 in cash, a debit card, and a credit card.
A 20-year-old Jonesboro woman reported Saturday morning that someone shot at her in the 400 block of Garden Manor Drive. Police found a bullet hole in the exterior door to the apartment.
A 29-year-old Trumann man reported Sunday afternoon that he was scammed out of $1,400 in the 5900 block of Southwest Drive. He said he thought he was paying for a deposit and rent through a cash app.
A 57-year-old Jonesboro man told sheriff’s deputies Saturday afternoon that an outboard boat motor was stolen from his yard in the 200 block of Craighead Road 396. The motor is valued at $3,000.
