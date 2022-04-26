JONESBORO — Thieves decided to get ready for summer by stealing a water slide and other pool equipment from a Jonesboro residence on Sunday.
A 36-year-old woman told police three suspects – a 35-to 40-year-old man and woman and a 20- to 22-year-old man stole the items from her residence in the 5200 block of Shasta Drive.
The stolen items include a Tsunami water slide, valued at $4,700, and equipment, with a total value of $13,156.
In other JPD reports:
Police arrested Timothy Riley, 42, of the 3700 block of Churchill Drive, and Telyshia Hill, 35, of the 3300 block of Race Street, shortly after midnight Tuesday following a traffic stop at the intersection of Fourth Street and West Allen Avenue. They are being held on suspicion of simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of a Schedule I or II drug not meth or cocaine with the purpose to deliver, possession of meth or cocaine with the purpose to deliver, being a felon in possession of a firearm and felony tampering with evidence.
A Jonesboro woman was arrested Sunday morning after police said she assaulted two nurses at St. Bernards Behavioral Health, 2712 W. Johnson Ave., according to a Jonesboro police report. Billie Joe Crump, 47, of the 1000 block of West Huntington Avenue, was being treated when she kicked one nurse in the stomach and chest area, the report said. She also scratched another nurse. District Judge David Boling found probable cause Monday to charge Crump with second-degree battery on an emergency medical staff and second-degree assault. He set Crump’s bond at $50,000.
A 28-year-old Jonesboro woman reported Monday morning that someone entered her vehicle in the 4500 block of Needlerush Cove and stole items. Taken were a handbag, wallet and several debit cards.
An employee at Foodsmart, 1000 Gee St., told police Sunday morning that someone forced open the building that houses the electrical breakers and turned off the power to the meat storage refrigerators. About $10,000 worth of meat was ruined, the police report said.
An employee of The Links Golf Course, 1424 Links Drive, told police Saturday morning that someone broke into it and stole tools and lawn maintenance items. The total value of the items taken is listed at $1,520.
A 32-year-old Jonesboro man reported Friday night that a trailer was stolen from his home in the 3700 block of South Stadium Boulevard. The trailer is valued at $5,500.
Jonesboro Cycle ATV, 2800 Fair Park Blvd., reported Friday afternoon that someone used a fake cashier’s check to purchase an all-terrain vehicle and trailer. The Kawasaki ATV is valued at $39,000 and the trailer is valued at $3,900.
A former resident broke into the rental property she was evicted from Monday morning in the 4600 block of Jeri Cove, the landlord told police. Damage to the door frame is listed at $650.
Police arrested Ruben Rivera, 41, of the 100 block of West Forest Street, on Monday afternoon following a traffic stop at the intersection of East Johnson Avenue and North Patrick Street. He is being held on suspicion of possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams and felony possession of drug paraphernalia.
A 37-year-old Walnut Ridge man told police Monday afternoon that he found a handgun in the 900 block of Belt Street. The gun is a Hi Point .40-caliber JCP.
A 19-year-old Jonesboro man told police Monday morning that someone broke into his vehicle in the 200 block of Wolf Den Drive and stolen a firearm. The 9 mm Glock is valued at $600. Damage to the vehicle’s window is listed at $500.
Police arrested Jonathan Davis, 25, and Katherine Davis, 32, both of the 3400 block of East Nettleton Avenue, on Tuesday morning after an employee at the McDonald’s, 2207 E. Nettleton Ave., told police they tried to pay for food with a counterfeit $100. The two are being held on suspicion of first-degree forgery.
Police arrested Victoria Westfall, 26, of the 2000 block of Fox Meadow Lane, early Tuesday morning after a police officer saw two people walking in the middle of the road with a dog running loose at the intersection of Burke Avenue and Nisbett Street. Westfall is being held on suspicion of felony possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a Schedule IV or V drug less than 28 grams and contempt of court.
A 20-year-old Jonesboro man told police Monday afternoon that he left an 18-year-old friend inside his vehicle and when he came out, the vehicle was gone. The incident occurred in the 1900 block of Red Wolf Boulevard. The vehicle, a 2007 Chevrolet Impala, is valued at $5,000.
A 30-year-old Jonesboro woman reported Monday afternoon someone stole her mower from her residence in the 3500 block of Pleasant View Drive. The mower is valued at $2,699.
