JONESBORO — A 13-year-old boy was arrested Sunday afternoon after he assaulted his mother with a sledgehammer, according to a Jonesboro police report.
When police arrived at the residence, the boy began fighting with a police officer who radioed that he needed assistance. When officers handcuffed the boy they noticed he had a canister of pepper spray in his hand. Officers were forced to pry the canister out of his hand.
The boy’s sister told officers her brother was frequently angry and hit family members.
The first officer said the boy didn’t hit anyone with the sledgehammer, but raised it up and chased his mother with it.
The boy was taken to the Craighead County Juvenile Detention Center on suspicion of aggravated assault of a family or household member and resisting arrest.
In another case, police were told that an 18-year-old man raped a 14-year-old girl in the past month. The complainant told police when he confronted the man, the suspect pulled out a gun on him.
The Criminal Investigation Division has taken over the case, according to a police report.
In other JPD reports:
A 32-year-old Jonesboro woman said her 37-year-old boyfriend kept riding around the block where her house is and fired a gunshot in the 4000 block of Summitridge Drive on Sunday night.
Tuntae Wright, 22, of Forrest City, was arrested Saturday on suspicion of second-degree forgery after attempting to cash a fraudulent money order at Kroger, police said.
A Jonesboro man reported that his residence in the 1600 block of Aggie Drive was burglarized Friday night. A television, headphones and a game station were stolen.
A Jonesboro man reported that two men stole his PlayStation from him at gunpoint. The incident occurred Friday night in the 3700 block of Landsbrook Drive.
A 23-year-old Jonesboro woman told police that her ex-boyfriend slashed her tires and that he’s been threatening and harassing her on social media.
A man who lives in the 1200 block of Craighead Road 775 reported to sheriff’s deputies that his GM Sierra pickup truck was stolen from his garage on Sunday. The vehicle was later recovered in Greene County.
A woman reported a burglary to deputies at her residence in the 2500 block of Craighead Road 403. She said her lawn mower and six Elvis Presley T-shirts were stolen.
