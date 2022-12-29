JONESBORO — In 2022, 14 arsons were reported in Jonesboro, according to Fire Marshal Jason Wills of the Jonesboro Fire Department on Wednesday.
Wills said three people were arrested in 2022 for arson and that the other fires are still under investigation.
There were 14 arsons in 2021, according to Jonesboro police numbers.
Among the arsons in 2022 were:
A domestic dispute ended with torched clothing causing a grass fire at about 9:40 p.m. Jan. 26 in the 3300 block of Caraway Commons, according to a Jonesboro police report. Police arrested Salvador Cerillos, 30, of the 3300 block of Caraway Commons, after they say he assaulted at 28-year-old woman at the address and used her clothing to start a fire which got out of control. Fire crews were called to the scene. Cerillos was held on suspicion of arson, second-degree assault on a family or household member, first-degree terroristic threatening and first-degree criminal mischief.
On Feb. 18 a fire broke out at the Diamond Grill, 305 N. Airport Road. Wills ruled that the fire was an arson. The building was totally destroyed. No arrests have been made.
Craighead County Justice of the Peace Jason Price was arrested May 23 on suspicion of arson causing more than $500 damage. Wills said Tuesday the fire occurred on Feb. 20 in the 200 block of Harold Cove at Price’s residence. He said Price turned himself in to authorities on May 23. “I’m not guilty, and it’ll all come out in court,” Price said on May 24. He referred other comments to his attorney, Zach Morrison. Price represented District 2 on the quorum court. He did not seek re-election. A jury trial is scheduled for Feb. 6-16, 2023, in Craighead County Circuit Court.
District Judge Tommy Fowler found probable cause to charge a Paragould man with felony arson and misdemeanor first-degree criminal mischief and harassment. William Denham, 39, of the 800 block of Roselee Drive, was arrested the night of May 24 on a bench warrant that was sworn by Wills and signed by Fowler. Fowler set Denham’s bond at $100,000 and issued a no-contact order between Denham and the victim.
A 36-year-old Jonesboro man was given a $250,000 bond on Aug. 24 after a judge found probable cause to charge him with arson. District Judge David Boling also found cause to charge John Ellis Jefferson-Sanders with aggravated assault in the Aug. 16 fire at 523 N. Main St. According to a probable cause affidavit, the Jonesboro Fire Department responded to the fire along with Wills. Police talked to the residents who were inside of the house when the fire started. They said “a person known to them as John Jefferson-Sanders, aka, John-John, was seen fleeing from the residence when they went outside.” Fire marshals called in an accelerant K9 with the Arkansas State Police, which alerted where the fire began, the affidavit states. Samples were taken and sent to the state Crime Lab.
The Jonesboro Fire Department investigated an arson that occurred on the morning of Sept. 9 in the 100 block of Coleman Drive, according to a Jonesboro police report. Wills said the residence and a shop there were burned. The estimated valued of the two structures is listed at $60,000.
A 33-year-old Jonesboro man told police on the afternoon of Aug. 1 that someone set fire to his vehicle in the 4800 block of Mitchell Drive. The 2008 Cadillac is valued at $1,000. The Jonesboro fire marshal’s office is investigating the arson.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.