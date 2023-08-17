JONESBORO — A 15-year-old Department of Human Services’ Consolidated Youth Services client was detained Wednesday morning after Jonesboro police said he resisted being transferred to a mental health facility in Little Rock.
The juvenile was mistakenly taken to Nettleton High School for class, a police report said. He was not supposed to be taken to the school because he was experiencing anger issues, the report said.
At the school, the boy was taken to the principal’s office after he caused a disturbance. There, he threatened to punch the principal. The school called CYS and requested that the boy be picked up and taken back to the CYS facility at 4220 Stadium Blvd.
When a female employee of CYS returned to the center with the boy, he jumped out of the vehicle when it stopped and jumped on top of the vehicle. When the employee tried to intervene, the boy spat at her and began cursing her.
When staff got him off of the vehicle, he ran to the administration building and locked the foyer door. He then laid on the sidewalk, screaming.
The staff was able to get the boy into a room and he was told by an administrator that he would be going to acute care for his behavior. The boy said, “No, #&# that, I’m not going to acute!”
Jonesboro police were then called.
Police officers arrived and officers Keith Baggett and Rachel Griffin attempted to get the boy into an ambulance to transport him to Little Rock. The boy resisted and caused a cut on Baggett’s arm during the scuffle.
Officers were able to handcuff the juvenile and took him to the Craighead County Juvenile Detention Center, where he was being held on suspicion of second-degree battery on an officer or state employee, aggravated assault and resisting arrest.
A 38-year-old Jonesboro man reported Wednesday morning that his vehicle was broken into in the 100 block of Rogers Street and items were taken. Stolen were a pair of $100 Jordan shoes and a $10 bottle of cologne.
A 74-year-old Jonesboro woman told police Tuesday afternoon that someone broke into a storage building in the 100 block of Hickox Drive and stole a generator valued at $600.
A 26-year-old Jonesboro woman reported Tuesday morning that someone entered her vehicle in the 900 block of Links Circle, stole items and attempted to steal the vehicle. The steering column of the 2014 Kia Forte was damaged and credit and debit cards were stolen.
A 36-year-old Jonesboro man told Craighead County sheriff’s deputies Tuesday morning that his vehicle was stolen from the 1400 block of Craighead Road 712. The 1993 Chevrolet C/K 1500 is valued at $5,000.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.