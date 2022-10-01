JONESBORO — A district court judge found probable cause Friday to charge a Jonesboro man with two felonies and two misdemeanors.
Judge Tommy Fowler charged Johnny Leceederic Wilson, 31, of the 1800 block of Kim Street, with being a felon in possession of a firearm, theft by receiving of a firearm, driving on a suspended license and obstructing governmental operations.
Wilson was arrested Thursday afternoon after a traffic stop at the intersection of Creath Avenue and South Allis Street. Police had observed Wilson driving a vehicle and stopping at a store at the intersection of Bridge Street and East Johnson Avenue, according to a probable cause affidavit.
Officers said Wilson refused to identify himself. While the vehicle was being inventoried to be towed, officers found a 9 mm handgun and a Glock 17 handgun that was found to be stolen in Jonesboro. A 50-round drum magazine was also found.
The Glock was reported stolen on May 5 from a vehicle in the 700 block of Gladiolus Drive, according to a Jonesboro police report.
Fowler set Wilson’s bond at $150,000 and told him that the federal Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms Bureau may be taking over the case.
In other cases, Fowler found probable cause to charge:
Brittany Long, 35, of Memphis, with non-financial identity fraud, fraudulent use of a credit card and theft of $1,000 or less; $25,000 bond.
Marylee Amaya, 57, of Jonesboro, with second-degree forgery; $35,000 bond.
Scotty Gunter, 46, of Jonesboro, with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine less than 2 grams and felony possession of drug paraphernalia; $10,000 bond. He pleaded guilty of probation violation and misdemeanor failure to appear and was sentenced to five days in jail.
Ashley Raburn, 41, of Jonesboro, with felony possession of drug paraphernalia; $1,500 bond.
Tammy Loy, 35, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams; $1,500 bond.
Jose Silva, 43, of Jonesboro, with possession of a Schedule I or II drug not meth or cocaine less than 2 grams and unauthorized use of an all-terrain vehicle on a public roadway; $5,000 total bond.
Toby Hill, 46, of Jonesboro, with felony possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to use a turn signal; $1,500 bond.
Cassandra Hewitt, 32, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, felony possession of drug paraphernalia and probation violation; $5,000 total bond.
Crystal Vann, 44, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, felony possession of drug paraphernalia and criminal trespass; $3,500 bond.
John Mckim, 48, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams and felony possession of drug paraphernalia; $5,000 bond.
Joshua Thompson, 24, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, felony possession of drug paraphernalia, expired tags and no proof of insurance; $3,500 bond.
Demond Coleman, 44, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams and possession of marijuana; $1,500 bond.
Billy Ray Hufstedler, 36, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams; $3,500 bond.
Corey Thomas, 35, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams and felony possession of drug paraphernalia; $3,500 bond.
Andre Reed, 35, of Blytheville, with felony failure to appear; recognizance bond due to proof of incarceration.
Brent Goodwin, 41, of Jonesboro, with felony failure to appear and probation violation; $27,500 total bond.
Curtis Baker, 54, of Jonesboro, with probation violation; $5,000 bond.
