JONESBORO — A district judge found probable cause Tuesday to charge a Jonesboro man with several felony and misdemeanor charges.
Jimmy Lee Aldridge, 36, was arrested following a traffic stop at 11:40. p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Belt and Melrose streets.
According to a probable cause affidavit, officers could smell alcohol on Aldridge’s breath. Officers said Aldridge handed something over and asked them to throw it away. It was marijuana. Officers found a plastic bags suspected to contain powder cocaine. A stolen firearm was also located.
On Tuesday, Aldridge was charged with simultaneous possession of drugs and a firearm, possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, being a felon in possession of a firearm, theft by receiving of a firearm less than $2,500, possession of marijuana, driving while intoxicated, driving on a suspended license and no proof of insurance.
Boling set Aldridge’s bond at $150,000. Aldridge’s next court date is Oct. 28.
In a separate case, Boling found probable cause to charge Carl Lee Rorie, 52, of Richland, Wash., with six felonies and one misdemeanor.
At 4:42 p.m. Saturday, officers made a probation search in the 300 block of North Allis Street.
According to a probable cause affidavit, during the search officers found 29.2 grams of meth, several pills, 3.3 grams of marijuana and several meth pipes.
Rorie is charged with possession of meth or cocaine with the purpose to deliver greater than 10 grams but less than 200 grams, possession of a Schedule I or II drug not meth or cocaine with the purpose to deliver, three counts of possession of a Schedule IV or V drug with the purpose to deliver, possession of marijuana with the purpose to deliver and felony possession of drug paraphernalia.
Judge David Boling set Rorie’s bond at $100,000. His next court date is Oct. 28.
In other cases, Boling found probable cause to charge:
Chloe Laine Schnee, 23, of Jonesboro, with simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, theft by receiving of a firearm less than $2,500, possession of marijuana and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia; $25,000 bond.
Donald Mays, 66, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams and felony possession of drug paraphernalia; $25,000 bond.
Amanda Bentley, 30, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams and felony possession of drug paraphernalia; $10,000 bond.
Cynthia Hill, 36, of Jonesboro, with possession of a Schedule I or II drug not meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, possession of marijuana and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia; $25,000 bond.
Erica Griffin, 41, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams and felony possession of drug paraphernalia; $20,000 bond.
Gregory Baldwin, 58, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams; $7,500 bond.
John Taylor, 44, of Jonesboro, with possession of a Schedule I or II drug not meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, possession of marijuana and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia; $5,000 bond.
Kaitlyn Harris, 22, of Jonesboro, with felony possession of drug paraphernalia; $3,500 bond.
Molenea Perkins, 38, of Jonesboro, with possession of a Schedule I or II drug not meth or cocaine greater than 2 grams but less than 28 grams and possession of marijuana; $25,000 bond.
Orlando Stegall, 36, of Jonesboro, with leaving the scene of an accident with property damage and filing a false report with a law enforcement agency; $25,000 bond.
Rose Foreman, 52, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams; $1,000 bond.
Shayla Blazer, 25, of Brookland, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams and felony possession of drug paraphernalia; $1,500 bond.
