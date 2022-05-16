JONESBORO — District Judge Tommy Fowler found probable cause Monday to charge a Jonesboro man with simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of marijuana with the purpose to deliver and felony possession of drug paraphernalia.
Hunter Christian Burnett, 27, of the 4200 block of Cypress Cove, was arrested Friday after police executed a warrant to search his residence.
Police found a .223-caliber Doublestar pistol, a .40-caliber Glock handgun, 101 rounds of ammunition, digital scales, $914 in cash, various drug paraphernalia and 28 grams of marijuana.
According to a probable cause affidavit, the Street Crimes Unit of the Jonesboro Police Department received information that marijuana was being sold from Burnett’s residence and saw him arrive at the residence, entering it using a key. Burnett was seen later taking out a trash bag and depositing it in a dumpster. Burnett then left.
Police then pulled the bag from the dumpster and found a small amount of marijuana and items used to package marijuana.
Police obtained a search warrant for the residence from District Judge David Boling, according to the affidavit.
Once inside the residence, officers found an AR-15 pistol with a loaded 60-round magazine and one in the chamber. Also found were items used to package marijuana for sale.
When Burnett returned to the residence the Glock handgun was found in the center console and marijuana residue was discovered in the back seat ashtray.
Fowler set Burnett’s bond at $150,000.
He is being held in the Craighead County Detention Center.
