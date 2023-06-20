JONESBORO — District Judge David Boling set a $150,000 bond for a Jonesboro man who has a suspended sentence on him after drugs were found in his residence.
Daniel Lee Jones, 34, was arrested June 10 at his home in the 2000 block of Cenwood Drive when investigators went there because Jones had two felony warrants for delivery of methamphetamine.
When officers searched the residence they found 2.7 grams of meth and 1 gram of marijuana and a digital set of scales.
Boling found probable cause to charge Jones with possession of meth or cocaine greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams, felony possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.
Boling also ordered that Jones, if released, be required to wear a GPS ankle monitor.
His next court date is July 28 in Craighead County Circuit Court.
In other cases, Boling found probable cause to charge:
Daniel Barrett, 36, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, felony possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana; $2,500 bond.
Courtney Johnson, 30, of Paragould, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams and felony possession of drug paraphernalia; $1,500 bond.
Teresa Lytle, 51, of Bay, with probation violation; $1,500 bond.
Carmen Pickle, 32, of Harrisburg, with possession of fentanyl with the purpose to deliver and felony possession of drug paraphernalia; $5,000 bond.
Bobby Gene Adams, 47, of Jonesboro, possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams and felony failure to appear; $50,000 bond.
James Arender, 45, of Brookland, with probation violation and obstructing governmental operations; $3,500 total bonds.
Alvin Baker, 62, of Jonesboro, with felony failure to appear; $3,000 bond.
Cody Byram, 26, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams; $5,000 bond.
Jermaine James, 36, of Jonesboro, with being a felon in possession of a firearm and driving on a suspended license; $10,000 bond.
Jerome Sullivan, 44, of Stuttgart, with possession of meth or cocaine greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams and possession of marijuana; $7,500 bond.
Jerry Johnston, 60, of Jonesboro, with violation of a no-contact order, first-degree terroristic threatening and assault on a family or household member; $30,000 bond, a no-contact order issued and a requirement to wear a GPS ankle monitor, if released.
