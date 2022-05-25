JONESBORO — Jonesboro police arrested a 16-year-old boy Tuesday afternoon at Consolidated Youth Services, 4220 S. Stadium Blvd., after he threatened to burn the building down, according to a police report.
According to officer Bruce Wright, he was dispatched to the youth facility at 12:59 p.m. and told that the boy had just arrived at CYS and did not want to be there. He told employees that “he was going to burn the place down if they tried to make him stay,” the report said.
The suspect was taken to the Craighead County Juvenile Detention Center.
He faces a first-degree terroristic threatening charge, a felony.
In other JPD reports:
A 23-year-old Brookland man told police early Wednesday morning someone entered his vehicle outside of Buffalo Wild Wings, 1503 Red Wolf Blvd., and stole items. Taken were a driver’s license, Social Security card and a wallet containing $50.
A 45-year-old Jonesboro woman told police Tuesday night that someone broke a window and burglarized a residence she was moving out of in the 800 block of Mays Road. The broken window’s damage was estimated at $500. Taken were a refrigerator valued at $2,000, jewelry valued at $400 and two purses valued at $600.
A 38-year-old Jonesboro woman reported Wednesday morning that her residence in the 1300 block of West Huntington Avenue was burglarized. Taken was a window air-conditioning/heating unit valued at $300.
A 65-year-old Jonesboro man told police Tuesday afternoon that his vehicle in the 1000 block of Ferrell Street was entered and items taken. Stolen were $60 in cash, $10 in charge and debit cards.
A 28-year-old Jonesboro woman reported Tuesday morning that her vehicle was broken into and items taken in the 600 block of Stratford Drive. Stolen were a passport and $100 in cash.
