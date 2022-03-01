JONESBORO — A 16-year-old boy was shot at about 9:12 a.m. Monday. The youth suffered a gunshot in the right thigh and was taken to Northeast Baptist Memorial Hospital.
The police report listed the wound as minor and said there was an entry and exit hole.
No other information was released by police.
In other Jonesboro police reports:
Police arrested Larry Donnell Adams, 36, of the 2100 block of Kathleen Street, on Monday night after witnesses said he was threatening to kill everyone in the house.
Five females, ranging in ages from 34 to 14, told police they were threatened by an 18-year-old man with a gun Monday night at the intersection of Fair Park Boulevard and Race Street. The victims said the man pulled out a gun and threatened to kill them.
A 22-year-old Jonesboro woman told police her vehicle was broken into Tuesday morning in the 2800 block of Tulane Cove. Stolen were a $3,080 check and $300 in cash.
A 50-year-old Jonesboro woman reported her home was burglarized in the 1000 block of Owens Avenue on Monday night. Stolen were adult and infant clothing valued at $500, baby diapers and wipes valued at $100 and a $30 security camera.
The City of Jonesboro reported that several street signs have been damaged or stolen. The total value of the signs is $1,250.
A 35-year-old Jonesboro woman reported that someone entered her residence Monday morning and stole items in the 2200 block of Willow Road. Stolen were two televisions with a total value of $489 and jewelry valued at $360.
Police arrested Marcus Walker, 35, of the 200 block of West Easy Street, on Monday morning after he was found inside of an apartment in the 2100 block of Cedar Heights Drive. He is being held on suspicion of residential burglary and theft.
A 72-year-old Jonesboro man reported that someone broke into his residence and stole items Monday morning in the 200 block of South Gee Street. Taken were $80 in change and three boxes of cigarettes valued at $20.
A 29-year-old Jonesboro woman told police Monday morning that someone broke into her vehicle and took items. Stolen were her phone and a wallet.
Police arrested Luis Angel Andino, 21, of the 1200 block of Huntington Avenue, at about noon on Monday in the 3000 block of Fairview Drive. He is being held on suspicion of possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, driving while intoxicated, possession of marijuana and having an open container of alcohol.
A Houston, Ark., man told police Sunday that someone made an unauthorized transaction on his debit card after checking into a hotel at 2900 Phillips Drive. The transaction was for $1,100.77 in cash.
A 48-year-old Jonesboro woman reported that someone stole a package from her front porch Friday afternoon in the 300 block of East Allen Street. The value of the package is listed at $400.
