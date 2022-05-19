JONESBORO — A 53-year-old Jonesboro man told police Wednesday night that someone stole an outside air-conditioning unit and other items inside a residence in the 1500 block of North Easy Street.
He said the value of the items stolen was $17,850.
In other JPD reports:
The Links Golf Course, 1424 Links Drive, reported Wednesday morning that someone broke into a building and stole tools, batteries and charger. The value of the items is $690. Damage to two doors and a window air-conditioning unit is listed at $300.
A 19-year-old Jonesboro woman reported Wednesday morning that someone broke into her vehicle in the 1700 block of Westwood Drive and stole items. Taken were an Apple watch valued at $400, two gold necklaces valued at $60 and several debit and credit cards.
A 59-year-old Jonesboro man told police someone broke into his residence, stole items and damaged property in the 400 block of North Fisher Street. Taken were a mountain bike valued at $100, $400 in coins, and damage was estimated at $300.
