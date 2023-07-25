JONESBORO — A 17-year-old male has been arrested in connection with the shooting of a man Sunday evening on Griffin Street in Jonesboro.
At about 7 p.m., Sunday, officers were notified of a possible shooting in the 3700 block of Griffin Street and a short time later, a male showed up at an area hospital with an apparent gunshot wound.
The victim, identified as Laloyd Hamilton, 29, of Forrest City, was later transferred to Regional One Medical Center in Memphis, according to Sally Smith, public information specialist with the Jonesboro Police Department. She said she did not have a current status on his condition.
“The victim was shot in the butt and the bullet traveled through the pelvic area of the victim coming out of victim’s penis,” according to a police report.
According to a Jonesboro police report, “Ptl. Cameron Kelemen responded to (the 3700 block of) Griffin Street in regard to a shooting incident. Upon arrival we made contact with several eye witnesses that stated there was a group of people in front of the apartments when a fight broke out. During this they said that one person got shot and ran over to their residence trying to come in. They stated he left running southbound from (the 3700 block of) Griffin St.
“While out at the crime scene dispatch advised me that the victim of the shooting was at St. Bernards.”
Police list four witnesses to the crime.
At the scene, officers found a scale, $110 in cash, a lightning cable, a jar with marijuana residue, a pink back pack and gray clogs, all belonging to the suspect, according to the report.
They also found 3.7 ounces on marijuana.
