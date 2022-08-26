JONESBORO — A 17-year-old male was arrested Thursday afternoon following a traffic stop in the 3400 block of East Highland Drive, according to a Jonesboro police report.
Officer Bruce Wright wrote in his report that the juvenile said the vehicle belonged to his girlfriend’s mother. The youth told the officer that the girl’s father’s gun was under the driver’s seat.
Wright contacted the youth’s juvenile probation officer who told him the youth was on probation in Poinsett County for being in possession of a stolen firearm.
The youth was taken to the Craighead County Juvenile Detention Center and is being held on suspicion of possession of a handgun by a minor and possession of a tobacco product by someone under the age of 18.
A 58-year-old Jonesboro man told police Thursday afternoon that someone entered two of his vehicles in the 2300 block of Paul Drive and stole two pistols. A .380-caliber Ruger valued at $300 and a Keltec .380-caliber valued at $200.
A 36-year-old Jonesboro woman told police that someone entered her residence in the 3800 block of Bridlewood Drive and stole two handguns. A 9 mm Smith & Wesson and a 9 mm Ruger, which are valued at $500 each.
Police arrested Oscar Miquem, 25, of the 200 block of East Gordon Street, on Thursday night following a domestic report. He is being held on suspicion of first-degree terroristic threatening, third-degree domestic battery and interfering with an emergency communications device.
