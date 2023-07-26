JONESBORO — Dillion Norris, 17, has been charged as an adult in the Sunday shooting of a Forrest City man.
The victim, identified as Laloyd Hamilton, 29, of Forrest City, was later transferred to Regional One Medical Center in Memphis, according to Sally Smith, public information specialist with the Jonesboro Police Department. She said she did not have a current status on his condition.
“The victim was shot in the butt and the bullet traveled through the pelvic area of the victim,” according to a police report.
According to a probable cause affidavit, “Jonesboro officers responded to 3705 Griffin in regard to a shooting that had just occurred.
“Upon arrival, officers made contact with several witnesses that said that a fight broke out in the parking lot of 3705 Griffin St. They stated that the victim was running away toward 3700 Griffin Street when the arrestee, later identified as Dillion Norris, shot the victim in the rear. The victim was then picked up by a witness and taken to the St. Bernards emergency room for treatment.
“I interviewed a witness and the victim at St. Bernards ER. Both stated that they had followed a Buick passenger car over to 3705 Griffin St. The victim advised that while he was in the Buick with the arrestee and two other suspects, they started attacking him and trying to take his money that he had. The witness stated that all the suspects had guns and one started coming toward her pointing the gun in her direction so she drove off.
“The victim stated that when she drove off, he was able to get away and started running toward 3700 Griffin Street where there were some people outside. He stated that the driver of the Buick, suspect 2 (Kevin Moody) yelled for the arrestee, Dillion Norris, to shoot him. He stated that Norris then fired two or three times. One of the rounds struck the victim in the left buttock. Later when Jonesboro officers learned that the shooter was Norris, they learned that he was wearing a GPS ankle monitor for another shooting that he was currently out on bond for. Jonesboro officers learned that the GPS ankle monitor put Norris at the scene of the shooting during the time of the shooting. Jonesboro Officers then used the GPS ankle monitor to locate Norris.
“Norris then fled from the police and tossed a backpack while fleeing. Norris was then taken into custody and the backpack was recovered. The backpack contained approximately 3.7 ounces of marijuana in a glass jar. During an article search for other property dropped by Norris, officers located a set of digital scales in close proximity to the backpack and money that was dropped. Norris was then taken into custody and transported to the Jonesboro Police Department to be interviewed. Norris’s mother was contacted and signed a parental waiver for me to talk to Norris.
“Norris was read his rights with his mother present in the room and agreed to waive his rights and talk with me. Norris admitted to be there during the shooting but denied being the shooter. Norris was then transported the (Craighead County Detention Center) where he was held until he could be taken in front of a Circuit Court judge for a probable cause hearing.”
On Tuesday, Circuit Judge Scott Ellington found probable cause to charge Norris with aggravated robbery, a Class Y felony, first-degree battery, fleeing and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.
Ellington set Norris’ bond at $10 million and required him to wear an ankle monitor, if released.
Norris’ next court date is Sept. 28 in Craighead County Circuit Court.
