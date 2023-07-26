JONESBORO — Dillion Norris, 17, has been charged as an adult in the Sunday shooting of a Forrest City man.

The victim, identified as Laloyd Hamilton, 29, of Forrest City, was later transferred to Regional One Medical Center in Memphis, according to Sally Smith, public information specialist with the Jonesboro Police Department. She said she did not have a current status on his condition.

